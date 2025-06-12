Change to Pixel Launcher spotted after latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta release

Android 16 ). The other day Google released Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 and while it included various fixes and new features , the latest beta release for the September Pixel Feature Drop also included a small design change to the Pixel Launcher which we will get to in a second, Before we do, we should tell you that this new look for the Pixel Launcher fits in with Google's comments about the September Pixel Feature Drop (aka Quarterly Platform Release 1 for).





Google previously said that the future Feature Drop will add "much of the new visual polish associated with Material Expressive." Now this might not be what Pixel users want to see from a QPR update. Speaking for myself, I always prefer cool features even if they are taken from newer Pixel models . Google has a habit of announcing a new feature for the latest Pixel model hoping that those with an older Pixel will upgrade and buy the latest phone. But I've learned over time that if you keep your wallet closed, the coveted Pixel feature will eventually end up backported on your older phone.

Pixel 7 's Clear Calling, which cleans up background noise on phone calls. All of these, and more, are now on my Pixel 6 Pro . Other features backported to the I can think of a few features I really wanted, such as Pixel 8 's Magic Editor (my Pixel 6 Pro launched with the Magic Eraser only) Pixel 7 's Photo Unblur, which cleaned up older photos making them look new and sharp, and's Clear Calling, which cleans up background noise on phone calls. All of these, and more, are now on my. Other features backported to the Pixel 6 series include the accessibility feature called Guided Frame which uses voice to help a Pixel user with limited vision frame a selfie.









Also rolled out to the Pixel 6 line is the Battery Health indicator which delivers information about how much estimated capacity your battery has remaining. One major feature that many Pixel 6 series were hoping for but will never receive is Face Unlock. However, back in 2022 there was some hope that the Sony IMX663 image sensor used on the Pixel 6 Pro could be used to create a depth map which could be employed on a Face Unlock feature. Ultimately, Pixel 6 users never received a facial recognition feature and are limited to using their in-display fingerprint scanner (which works wonderfully in Android 16 QPR1 Beta2).



Recommended Stories

The new feature that arrived for the the Pixel Launcher appears on the launcher's search bar at the top of the screen . The iconic "G" logo on the left of the bar is noticeably smaller especially when compared tot he two remaining icons in the field which includes the microphone icon you tap to access the assistant, and the Google Lens icon you press to open that feature.





As changes go, no this is not a big one but it does prove that Google is always looking to make what it thinks are improvements to its software no matter how limited the results are.

