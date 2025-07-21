Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Here's the first Qi2.2 wireless power bank with faster charging speeds and much more

The first wireless power bank equipped with Qi2.2 includes magnetic charging at a 25W charging speed.

Accessories
The UGREEN MagFlow appears on a lightly colored backdrop.
If you are a power user, one of the most important tools you need to carry with you at all times is a power bank. With this accessory, you can go about the day carrying your phone, not worrying whether you will be consuming too much battery life by streaming an episode of House on your phone while taking the bus to work in the morning. Portable power banks can carry anywhere from a battery capacity of 5000mAh to as high as 35000mAh or more.

Do you use a power bank?

Vote View Result

The thing to remember is that the higher the capacity of your power bank, the more unwieldy it is. For example, I own power banks with 5000mAh battery capacity, and they fit in my pocket. A power bank with this capacity usually provides the user with one to two full charges, with the lower number more likely. I also have a 35000mAh power bank that will definitely provide me with multiple charges, but it is also the size of a brick, is very heavy, and is not pocketable.

UGREEN MagFlow power bank, the first to feature Qi2.2 wireless charging.
The first power bank with Qi2.2 charging, the UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank. | Image credit-UGREEN

A power bank's charging speed is also important because the faster it charges, the quicker your phone's battery life returns to 100%. With the latest Qi2.2 wireless charging standard announced by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), devices like power banks can now charge as fast as 50W in certain implementations. More likely, your charging speed with a Qi2.2 device will be 25W. That is a significant jump from the 15W charging speed available on the Qi and Qi2 standards.

"Qi 2.2 is the latest wireless charging standard from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). It delivers fast wireless charging up to 25W, improves efficiency with MPP magnetic alignment, and reduces the risk of overheating with more precise positioning."
  -UGREEN
Graph compares Qi2.2 standard with OG Qi
Difference between the first Qi standard and the latest. | Image credit-UGREEN

Despite the faster charging speeds with Qi2.2, not too many devices offer it. Today, the world's first Qi2.2 power bank has been introduced. The UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank carries 10000mAh in battery capacity and a 25W wireless charging speed. It is equipped with a built-in USB-C cable for those times when you want to charge with a wire, and an extra USB-C port in case you want to charge two devices at the same time. A display on the side of the power bank will tell you exactly how much battery life remains on it and whether you need to plug it in to replenish the power bank.

The UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank will be released sometime this fall with improved magnetic auto-alignment, 25W charging speed, temperature protection that prevents overheating, and more. Pricing remains unknown for now.

