If you still want your MTV, it will be included in CBS' rumored new streaming service

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 07, 2020, 3:52 PM
The success of video streaming service Disney+ and the upcoming launch of NBCUniversal's Peacock has apparently led some ViacomCBS executives to do some thinking. According to Reuters, the company is planning to deliver a paid subscription service that will offer the free and paid programming offered by CBS. Additionally, the new service will include content from popular "brands" such as MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central and movies from the Paramount film library. The latter will include franchise films like "Top Gun", "Mission Impossible", "The Godfather", and "Star Trek".

Sources familiar with the company's plan say that the yet to be named streamer will include live and on-demand news, sports and entertainment. A premium version of the service will include content from Showtime. Unlike other streamers like Peacock and Netflix, CBS does not plan on spending the crazy amount of money that the others have for popular content like The Office. NBCUniversal spent $500 million for a five-year exclusive run of that show on Peacock starting in 2021. Instead, CBS will rely on programming that it already owns. This content includes shows and films that will appeal to all demographics.

More information about the service is expected to be revealed next week when ViacomCBS releases its fourth-quarter earnings report. As of now, there is no timeframe selected for the launch of the streaming service. When it does debut, the unnamed streamer (considering that NBCUniversal chose Peacock for its name, perhaps ViacomCBS should call their service The Eye) will be facing tough competition. Netflix offers plenty of content in all genres while Disney+ not only checks the box for animation, it also includes Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar films. Besides The Office, Peacock has an impressive list of popular television shows and movies such as Parks and Recreation, House, Frasier, Law & Order, and Cheers. It also will offer some reboots like Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster.

CBS already offers its All-Access service which is priced between $6 and $10 per month. For that price, subscribers have the option of viewing original shows, programs recently broadcast on the CBS Television network, and older shows from the CBS library. Interestingly, ViacomCBS plans to continue producing content for other video streamers including Amazon and Netflix.

After three months, Disney+ has already claimed 28.6 million subscribers worldwide while Netflix has 167 million customers globally.

