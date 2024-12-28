Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Caviar unveils its super exclusive 18k gold body customized Huawei Mate XT Ultimate

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei
An image of the 24k Gold Caviar Huawei Mate XT Ultimate
Image above is of the 24k Gold Caviar Huawei Mate XT Ultimate. | Image credit — Caviar

Remember that super expensive, gold-plated Huawei Mate XT Ultimate phone we posted about back in September? Well, it just got even pricier. Caviar, the company that makes these luxury phones, has created a one-of-a-kind version with an 18k gold body.

This phone isn't just gold-plated; it's made of solid gold. It's so heavy weighing in at about 2 pounds, and the price tag? A sensible $100,000 dollars. But don't go running to Caviar's website to purchase one right now. It's so exclusive that it's not even listed there, as this new 18k gold version was made for a single, super-rich client in the US.

Caviar's 18K Gold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate. | Images credit — GSMArena

The regular 24k gold-plated Mate XT Ultimate is still available at around $17 thousand, though. Caviar is making 88 of them, which is a lucky number in Chinese culture. These phones are definitely not for everyone, but they're a pretty amazing example of how technology and luxury can come together.

Now, a little bit of background on the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate itself. It's a foldable phone that was originally released only in China. It's pretty lightweight for a foldable phone, weighing only about 10 ounces. The starting price for the regular version is around $2,700, and Huawei plans to release it internationally in early 2025.

These ultra-expensive smartphones, like the ones Caviar produces, aren't really made for the average person. They're more like luxury items, similar to high-end watches or jewelry. They're designed for people who want the best of the best and aren't afraid to pay for it. Think celebrities, business executives, and the ultra-wealthy.  

These devices are also often status symbols, a way to show off your success and wealth. They're also collector's items. Some people buy them as investments, hoping they'll increase in value over time. Caviar even produces limited edition phones, which can become even more valuable over time.  

Essentially, they cater to a niche market where exclusivity and luxury are the main selling points, and the high price tag is part of the appeal. While I can't imagine ever spending that much on a phone, it's definitely interesting to see.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities

Latest News

At 40% off, the good-sounding JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds become a sub-$90 bargain
At 40% off, the good-sounding JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds become a sub-$90 bargain
Base model iPhone 17 to reportedly get the display upgrade we’ve all been waiting for
Base model iPhone 17 to reportedly get the display upgrade we’ve all been waiting for
Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the TikTok ban hearing until he takes office
Trump asks the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the TikTok ban hearing until he takes office
Report: High levels of toxic chemicals found in Apple, Google, Samsung, and more smartwatch bands
Report: High levels of toxic chemicals found in Apple, Google, Samsung, and more smartwatch bands
Mint Mobile’s best deal of the year: 50% off Unlimited for one year!
Mint Mobile’s best deal of the year: 50% off Unlimited for one year!
OnePlus Pad (2024) launched in China as a rebranded Oppo Pad 3
OnePlus Pad (2024) launched in China as a rebranded Oppo Pad 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless