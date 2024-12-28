Caviar unveils its super exclusive 18k gold body customized Huawei Mate XT Ultimate

Image above is of the 24k Gold Caviar Huawei Mate XT Ultimate. | Image credit — Caviar

This phone isn't just gold-plated; it's made of solid gold. It's so heavy weighing in at about 2 pounds, and the price tag? A$100,000 dollars. But don't go running to Caviar's website to purchase one right now. It's so exclusive that it's not even listed there, as this new 18k gold version was made for a single, super-rich client in the US.

These ultra-expensive smartphones, like the ones Caviar produces, aren't really made for the average person. They're more like luxury items, similar to high-end watches or jewelry. They're designed for people who want the best of the best and aren't afraid to pay for it. Think celebrities, business executives, and the ultra-wealthy.These devices are also often status symbols, a way to show off your success and wealth. They're also collector's items. Some people buy them as investments, hoping they'll increase in value over time. Caviar even produces limited edition phones, which can become even more valuable over time.Essentially, they cater to a niche market where exclusivity and luxury are the main selling points, and the high price tag is part of the appeal. While I can't imagine ever spending that much on a phone, it's definitely interesting to see.