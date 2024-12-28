Caviar unveils its super exclusive 18k gold body customized Huawei Mate XT Ultimate
Image above is of the 24k Gold Caviar Huawei Mate XT Ultimate. | Image credit — Caviar
Remember that super expensive, gold-plated Huawei Mate XT Ultimate phone we posted about back in September? Well, it just got even pricier. Caviar, the company that makes these luxury phones, has created a one-of-a-kind version with an 18k gold body.
This phone isn't just gold-plated; it's made of solid gold. It's so heavy weighing in at about 2 pounds, and the price tag? A sensible $100,000 dollars. But don't go running to Caviar's website to purchase one right now. It's so exclusive that it's not even listed there, as this new 18k gold version was made for a single, super-rich client in the US.
Caviar's 18K Gold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate. | Images credit — GSMArena
The regular 24k gold-plated Mate XT Ultimate is still available at around $17 thousand, though. Caviar is making 88 of them, which is a lucky number in Chinese culture. These phones are definitely not for everyone, but they're a pretty amazing example of how technology and luxury can come together.
Now, a little bit of background on the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate itself. It's a foldable phone that was originally released only in China. It's pretty lightweight for a foldable phone, weighing only about 10 ounces. The starting price for the regular version is around $2,700, and Huawei plans to release it internationally in early 2025.
These ultra-expensive smartphones, like the ones Caviar produces, aren't really made for the average person. They're more like luxury items, similar to high-end watches or jewelry. They're designed for people who want the best of the best and aren't afraid to pay for it. Think celebrities, business executives, and the ultra-wealthy.
These devices are also often status symbols, a way to show off your success and wealth. They're also collector's items. Some people buy them as investments, hoping they'll increase in value over time. Caviar even produces limited edition phones, which can become even more valuable over time.
Essentially, they cater to a niche market where exclusivity and luxury are the main selling points, and the high price tag is part of the appeal. While I can't imagine ever spending that much on a phone, it's definitely interesting to see.
