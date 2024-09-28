Would you pay $14K for this 24K gold covered trifold?





Caviar Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Black Dragon | Image credit — Caviar

The Black Dragon model draws inspiration from the Xuanlong Dragon in Chinese mythology. Wrapped in black crocodile leather that mimics the mythical dragon's scales, it is accentuated with striking gold-plated details.

Caviar Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Gold Dragon | Image credit — Caviar

Then you have this Gold Dragon model, which takes luxury to another level, entirely coated in 24k gold. Its surface showcases the texture of imperial swords from Longquan, a Chinese city renowned for the origin of the intricate art of multi-layer sword forging.



Caviar has announced a limited production run of 88 units for both versions, paying homage to the number 88, which holds significant luck in Chinese culture. Both models are offered with a range of storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The Black Dragon variant is priced at $12,770, $13,200, and $13,630, respectively, while the Gold Dragon commands a premium with prices set at $14,500, $14,930, and $15,360, respectively. It's worth noting that the standard Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is currently exclusive to China, with a wider international release expected in the first quarter of 2025. Then you have this Gold Dragon model, which takes luxury to another level, entirely coated in 24k gold. Its surface showcases the texture of imperial swords from Longquan, a Chinese city renowned for the origin of the intricate art of multi-layer sword forging.Caviar has announced a limited production run of 88 units for both versions, paying homage to the number 88, which holds significant luck in Chinese culture. Both models are offered with a range of storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The Black Dragon variant is priced at $12,770, $13,200, and $13,630, respectively, while the Gold Dragon commands a premium with prices set at $14,500, $14,930, and $15,360, respectively. It's worth noting that the standard Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is currently exclusive to China, with a wider international release expected in the first quarter of 2025.









This reveal of Caviar's luxurious take on the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate sparks mixed feelings. On one hand, it's fascinating to see the boundaries of smartphone design pushed to such extravagant heights. On the other hand, the exorbitant prices make these devices unattainable for the average consumer. For most, it's pretty much of the price of a used car.





It reinforces the growing trend of luxury tech, where smartphones are becoming more like status symbols than practical tools. As a consumer, this makes me wonder about the future of smartphone technology, where innovation might be increasingly driven by exclusivity rather than accessibility. However, it is still fun to marvel at these devices and imagine what carrying a luxury like this in your pocket might feel like. Most of us may never know.