Would you pay $14K for this 24K gold covered trifold?

If you thought paying almost two thousand dollars for a foldable was excessive, wait until you see this beauty. Caviar, renowned for its luxurious customized devices, has once again transformed an ordinary smartphone into a very expensive masterpiece. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, the tri-folding marvel unveiled earlier this month in China, has been given a makeover by Caviar as part of its Rich Colors collection. The custom device is available in two opulent versions: the Black Dragon and the Gold Dragon, and costs upwards of $14K USD.
Caviar Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Black Dragon | Image credit — Caviar
The Black Dragon model draws inspiration from the Xuanlong Dragon in Chinese mythology. Wrapped in black crocodile leather that mimics the mythical dragon's scales, it is accentuated with striking gold-plated details.
Caviar Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Gold Dragon | Image credit — Caviar
Then you have this Gold Dragon model, which takes luxury to another level, entirely coated in 24k gold. Its surface showcases the texture of imperial swords from Longquan, a Chinese city renowned for the origin of the intricate art of multi-layer sword forging.
Caviar has announced a limited production run of 88 units for both versions, paying homage to the number 88, which holds significant luck in Chinese culture. Both models are offered with a range of storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The Black Dragon variant is priced at $12,770, $13,200, and $13,630, respectively, while the Gold Dragon commands a premium with prices set at $14,500, $14,930, and $15,360, respectively. It's worth noting that the standard Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is currently exclusive to China, with a wider international release expected in the first quarter of 2025.
Pricing on the Caviar Gold and Black Dragon units | Image credit — Caviar
This reveal of Caviar's luxurious take on the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate sparks mixed feelings. On one hand, it's fascinating to see the boundaries of smartphone design pushed to such extravagant heights. On the other hand, the exorbitant prices make these devices unattainable for the average consumer. For most, it's pretty much of the price of a used car.
It reinforces the growing trend of luxury tech, where smartphones are becoming more like status symbols than practical tools. As a consumer, this makes me wonder about the future of smartphone technology, where innovation might be increasingly driven by exclusivity rather than accessibility. However, it is still fun to marvel at these devices and imagine what carrying a luxury like this in your pocket might feel like. Most of us may never know.
