Case designer accidentally reveals that Sony's next flagship phone is imminent

Many phone enthusiasts wonder what might have been had Sony really cared about its Xperia smartphones. After all, Sony has been making products that have resonated with consumers for years such as the Walkman mobile audio products, and the PlayStation video game console. Yet, when it comes to smartphones, Sony can't seem to connect with the public.





Sony can't seem to find a U.S. carrier that will carry its phones, the naming scheme is somewhat confusing, and the pricing of the Xperia phones gravitates toward the pricier end of the smartphone spectrum. Last month, a leaker revealed that Sony is looking to make some changes to the Xperia 1 VI which would be Sony's next flagship model.





Instead of equipping the device with an ultra-high 4K resolution display, something that has set Sony apart from other phone manufacturers for years, the leaker says to expect a 2K+ resolution display for the Xperia 1 VI when it arrives, possibly as soon as next month. This could result in a 1440 x 3120 resolution matching what is found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra





Additionally, the aspect ratio of the display is rumored to be being reduced from the tall and thin 21:9 to the wider and shorter 19.5:9. The latter also happens to be the aspect ratio of the Galaxy S24 Ultra . The Xperia 1 VI is expected to come with 12GB/16GB RAM with 48MP primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras.











The listing says, "Combine credit card holder and stand-view feature together into one carrying case. Protect your phone against scratches, dirt, oil, and shock. Buttons and camera ports remain easily accessible." We wouldn't give much weight to the images used in the listing and you shouldn't consider them to be an accurate representation of what to expect from the Xperia 1 VI.









With an estimated global market share of .35%, no one would say that Sony is making money selling its phones. As the number one supplier of smartphone image sensors, we just wonder if it would be better for Sony to sell off or close the Xperia line and concentrate on being a supplier to smartphone manufacturers.









The good thing about this is that allows Sony to break away from some conventions. For example, recent Xperia models sport a 3.5mm earphone jack, something missing in most iPhone and Android headsets these days. But again, having the ability to take risks has not translated into smartphone sales for Sony.

