Up Next:
Case designer accidentally reveals that Sony's next flagship phone is imminent
Many phone enthusiasts wonder what might have been had Sony really cared about its Xperia smartphones. After all, Sony has been making products that have resonated with consumers for years such as the Walkman mobile audio products, and the PlayStation video game console. Yet, when it comes to smartphones, Sony can't seem to connect with the public.
Sony can't seem to find a U.S. carrier that will carry its phones, the naming scheme is somewhat confusing, and the pricing of the Xperia phones gravitates toward the pricier end of the smartphone spectrum. Last month, a leaker revealed that Sony is looking to make some changes to the Xperia 1 VI which would be Sony's next flagship model.
Instead of equipping the device with an ultra-high 4K resolution display, something that has set Sony apart from other phone manufacturers for years, the leaker says to expect a 2K+ resolution display for the Xperia 1 VI when it arrives, possibly as soon as next month. This could result in a 1440 x 3120 resolution matching what is found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Additionally, the aspect ratio of the display is rumored to be being reduced from the tall and thin 21:9 to the wider and shorter 19.5:9. The latter also happens to be the aspect ratio of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Xperia 1 VI is expected to come with 12GB/16GB RAM with 48MP primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras.
This listing from a Chinese case company indicates that the Sony Xperia 1 VI will be coming soon
While not much has been heard about the Xperia 1 VI, the phone's name and impending introduction seem to have been leaked by Chinese company Dux Ducis (via NotebookCheck) which has posted a listing on its website for the Skin Pro Series Case for Sony Xperia 1 VI. The case is made from Polyurethane leather and thermoplastic polyurethane plastic and is offered in Black/Blue.
Recommended Stories
The listing says, "Combine credit card holder and stand-view feature together into one carrying case. Protect your phone against scratches, dirt, oil, and shock. Buttons and camera ports remain easily accessible." We wouldn't give much weight to the images used in the listing and you shouldn't consider them to be an accurate representation of what to expect from the Xperia 1 VI.
Rumored rear camera array for the Xperia 1 VI
With an estimated global market share of .35%, no one would say that Sony is making money selling its phones. As the number one supplier of smartphone image sensors, we just wonder if it would be better for Sony to sell off or close the Xperia line and concentrate on being a supplier to smartphone manufacturers.
If you're scratching your head wondering how a big name like Sony can't seem to get any traction in the smartphone industry, you're not the only one. But perhaps the answer lies in a statement made by former CEO Sony CEO Kaz Hirai who said back in 2018 that Sony continues building handsets as a way to monitor the communications sector and that the company doesn't feel the pressure to compete in the smartphone industry against Apple and Samsung.
The good thing about this is that allows Sony to break away from some conventions. For example, recent Xperia models sport a 3.5mm earphone jack, something missing in most iPhone and Android headsets these days. But again, having the ability to take risks has not translated into smartphone sales for Sony.
Things that are NOT allowed: