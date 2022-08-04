 iPadOS 16 official release might get delayed by a month - PhoneArena
Apple Software updates
1
We were expecting the new OS updates by Apple, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, to come at the same time in September, with the new iPhone 14. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now reports Cupertino might delay the release of iPadOS 16 by a month.

iPadOS 16 stable release may get delayed


Gurman cites "people with knowledge of the matter" as a source of the information. It seems that Apple may decide to delay the iPadOS 16 release by a month, which is an unusual step, given the fact that the next major iPad software update usually gets released alongside the new software for iPhones (or at least, that was the case in the last few years).

But what could cause this delay? Gurman says it is, at least in part, due to an ambitious effort to update the multitasking abilities of the iPad. Apple is expected to include Stage Manager in iPadOS 16, which will allow iPad users to better multitask, including to rsize windows and bounce between different clusters of apps.

On the other hand, delaying iPadOS' release might give Apple more resources to focus on iOS 16.

And, on top of that, this delay may be so the new OS for iPads gets closer to the rumored release of a new iPad Pro with an M2 chip, as well as a faster entry-level iPad.

Gurman says that even before this delay, there was a slight delay in software releases anyway (but nothing unusual, things like this have happened in the past - for example, iOS 13 in 2019, when Apple faced challenges that had the debut of the iPhone 11 affected).

On the other hand, watchOS 9, the new update for the Apple Watch, is still reportedly going to happen in September alongside iOS 16.

iPadOS 16 is expected to bring a built-in weather app, Display Zoom (which allows you to choose to make icons and text smaller to fit more on the display), Live Text for videos, and more. iOS 16, the new update for the iPhones, will bring a redesigned lock screen, a new look for notifications, and other quality-of-life improvements.
