Car crash detection may be coming soon to your Samsung Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 5

Z Fold 5





Android devices, such as those from Samsung, come equipped with sensors capable of detecting motion, location, and even sound. Though there is evidence indicating that these phones may have the required hardware, implementing this feature properly can prove challenging if you want to avoid erroneous alerts and unnecessary battery consumption.





As found during his tinkering inside the Tasker app, Android Police 's Mishaal Rahman discovered that there is currently a sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and S24 Ultra called "Car Crash Detect Wakeup". This discovery prompted further investigation, leading to yet another discovery of a previously undisclosed system app named "MoccaMobile", which appears to be responsible for initiating and terminating the functionality of this particular sensor.





"Car Crash Detect Wakeup" sensor | Source: Android Police





Although the sensor and app suggest the presence of a car crash detection feature, no presence of an accompanying UI was found. In older One UI builds, the "MoccaMobile" app is present on phones that don't have the "Car Crash Detect Wakeup" sensor, which further adds to the mystery.





Samsung has also not made any statements or marketing claims of such a feature coming to the Galaxy S24 or Z Fold Series. Perhaps this is something that is currently being tested and slated for a future release? Only time will tell. What is clear is that Car Crash Detection is a potentially life-saving feature that would be a beneficial addition for all Samsung Galaxy users.