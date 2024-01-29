Car crash detection may be coming soon to your Samsung Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 5
Unlike its competitors, Samsung's Galaxy line has been missing a crucial life-saving feature: car crash detection. However, there have been some recent (and not so recent) indications that there is a potential shift in the near future.
In the unfortunate event of a car accident, there may be situations where reaching out for assistance is challenging, thus car crash detection plays a crucial role in this scenario. Through the analysis of data collected by various sensors such as accelerometers and microphones, smartphones have the capability to detect accidents and promptly alert emergency services or notify designated contacts.
Car crash detection has been around on Google Pixel phones since the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, as well as iPhones and the Apple Watch since the iPhone 14. However, it seems that the newest offerings from Samsung — the Galaxy S24 series and Z Fold 5 — currently do not offer this functionality. This might be changing soon though.
Android devices, such as those from Samsung, come equipped with sensors capable of detecting motion, location, and even sound. Though there is evidence indicating that these phones may have the required hardware, implementing this feature properly can prove challenging if you want to avoid erroneous alerts and unnecessary battery consumption.
As found during his tinkering inside the Tasker app, Android Police's Mishaal Rahman discovered that there is currently a sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and S24 Ultra called "Car Crash Detect Wakeup". This discovery prompted further investigation, leading to yet another discovery of a previously undisclosed system app named "MoccaMobile", which appears to be responsible for initiating and terminating the functionality of this particular sensor.
"Car Crash Detect Wakeup" sensor | Source: Android Police
Although the sensor and app suggest the presence of a car crash detection feature, no presence of an accompanying UI was found. In older One UI builds, the "MoccaMobile" app is present on phones that don't have the "Car Crash Detect Wakeup" sensor, which further adds to the mystery.
Samsung has also not made any statements or marketing claims of such a feature coming to the Galaxy S24 or Z Fold Series. Perhaps this is something that is currently being tested and slated for a future release? Only time will tell. What is clear is that Car Crash Detection is a potentially life-saving feature that would be a beneficial addition for all Samsung Galaxy users.
