California signs the Right to Repair bill into law, effective July 1, 2024
Surprise, surprise! Less than 60 days after Apple endorsed the Right to Repair Act in California, the bill is now signed into law. The Cupertino giant has railed against the bill for four years now, (it was introduced in the Bear Flag state originally in 2019). Talking about power and influence…
Governor Gavin Newsom’s signing of SB 244 (or the Right to Repair Act) makes California the third state after Minnesota and New York to endorse it nationwide (via The Verge).
California State Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman, who’s been working on the bill for years, said:
As iFixit puts it: “The tech revolution started here in California, so it’s appropriate that we’re working to fix the problems of Big Tech here, too. With access to original parts, tools, and documentation, independent repair shops will be able to compete again. And Californians across the state – accounting for about 1 out of every 8 Americans – will be able to fix things however they see fit”.
The new law directs that all electronics and appliances costing $50 or more, and sold within the state after July 1, 2021 (correct, that’s two years ago), will be covered under the legislation once it goes into effect on July 1, 2024.
For tech devices that are priced between $50 and $99, device makers will have to stock replacement parts and tools and maintain documentation for three years. Anything over $100 in value gets covered for seven years. “Covered for seven years” – how’s that for a blast from the (recent) past? Well done, Google, well done…
There are exemptions: game consoles, alarm systems, and agricultural and forestry equipment are not covered.
“This is a victory for consumers and the planet, and it just makes sense,” said Jenn Engstrom, state director of CALPIRG (California Public Interest Research Group). “Right now, we mine the planet’s precious minerals, use them to make amazing phones and other electronics, ship these products across the world, and then toss them away after just a few years’ use. What a waste. We should make stuff that lasts and be able to fix our stuff when it breaks, and now thanks to years of advocacy, Californians will finally be able to, with the Right to Repair.”
The Right to Repair is aimed at making it easier for owners to repair devices themselves or to take them to independent repair shops. With California being one of the world’s largest economies (and representing nearly 20% of the US population), this iFixit-cosponsored bill may make it easier for people all over the US to repair their devices.
I’m thrilled that the Governor has signed the Right to Repair Act into law. As I’ve said all along, I’m so grateful to the advocates fueling this movement with us for the past six years, and the manufacturers that have come along to support Californians’ Right to Repair. This is a common-sense bill that will help small repair shops, give choice to consumers, and protect the environment.
Seven years of coverage for (almost) all gadgets over $100
Companies that fail to comply will be fined $1,000 per day on the first violation, $2,000 a day for the second and $5,000 per day per violation thereafter.
