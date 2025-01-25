Google rolls out improvements to Calendar summary cards in the Gmail mobile app
Google has just released a redesigned Calendar card in Gmail for Android and iOS. The Mountain View company announced this week that following last year’s announcement of purchase summary cards, it’s now bringing visual improvements to the summary cards for Google Calendar event.
The purpose of these changes is to make it easier for Gmail users to find the information that’s relevant for them directly in their favorite email app. After updating to the latest version of Gmail, users will see an updated card above the email content when they receive an event related email, such as a restaurant reservation or dentist appointment.
As far as availability is concerned, Google announced that the rollout of the update is already complete on both Android and iOS platforms, so everyone should be able to take advantage of the new Calendar summary cards in Gmail.
Furthermore, Google confirmed that these changes are now available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
The new card has been specifically designed to summarize the most up to date event information from the email. It also allows users to quickly complete event actions like adding the event to their Calendars, getting directions to the location, or even calling the venue.
Gmail event summary card | Image credit: Google
For the unaware, summary cards in Gmail provide important information from emails about order tracking, events, and travel. Keep in mind that before you can show summary cards in email, you have to enable “Smart features and personalization” and turn on conversation view.
