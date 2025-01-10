Google Calendar may soon save you time on your busy schedule
A lot of Android and iOS users depend on Google Calendar to juggle their busy schedules, from appointments and meetings to events and everything in between. With so much happening, many of us rely on the app's ability to sync multiple calendars. Now, it looks like Google could be working on streamlining Calendar's interface, making it quicker and easier to switch between calendars when you're adding a new event.
This setup works just fine, but while digging through a recent Calendar update, a potential change that could make selecting the calendar for a new event easier was spotted. According to a new report, in version 2025.01.1-713312946-release of Calendar for Android, there's an option to enable an alternate UI for the event creation screen. This new setup shows all your calendars upfront, without the need to tap through to another menu first.
Although it's a small update, it could make things more convenient for users, and I'm sure many would welcome it if Google decides to roll it out to everyone. Plus, with rumors circulating about Apple developing a dedicated in-house event app, this move from Google might be exactly what it needs to stay ahead of the curve.
Currently, when you go to create a new event in Google Calendar, it automatically defaults to the Events calendar of the active account. If you want to switch to another calendar, you can tap on your account details to bring up an expanded view that lists all your calendars across the accounts linked to your device.
On the left, you have the current calendar chooser; on the right, Google's new in-development calendar carousel. | Image credit – Android Authority
If you're managing multiple accounts, you'd still need to tap on the associated email to switch between them. However, once you do, all the calendars linked to that account should appear in a single, handy row. This is the first glimpse of this UI tweak, and there's always a chance it might evolve before Google finalizes the design.
In other Google news, Google Photos is preparing to give your favorite people a special spot with an upcoming tweak. The tech giant is also making QR Code sharing for Android Quick Share available to more users. And as we kick off 2025, Google CEO Sundar Pichai is gearing up for another big year with a strong emphasis on AI innovation.
