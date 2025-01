Google Calendar may soon save you time on your busy schedule

Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

A lot of Android and iOS users depend on Google Calendar to juggle their busy schedules, from appointments and meetings to events and everything in between. With so much happening, many of us rely on the app's ability to sync multiple calendars. Now, it looks like Google could be working on streamlining Calendar's interface, making it quicker and easier to switch between calendars when you're adding a new event.Currently, when you go to create a new event in Google Calendar, it automatically defaults to the Events calendar of the active account. If you want to switch to another calendar, you can tap on your account details to bring up an expanded view that lists all your calendars across the accounts linked to your device.This setup works just fine, but while digging through a recent Calendar update, a potential change that could make selecting the calendar for a new event easier was spotted. According to a new report , in version 2025.01.1-713312946-release of Calendar for Android, there's an option to enable an alternate UI for the event creation screen. This new setup shows all your calendars upfront, without the need to tap through to another menu first.