Google Workspace users get access to the Gemini mobile app

Gemini mobile app | Image credits: Google

Recommended Stories

Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus

Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus

Frontline Starter, Frontline Standard

Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus

Google Workspace for Nonprofits edition

Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus

Google says that rollout has already started and might take more than two weeks for the new feature to be available to all Google Workspace users. Speaking of which, here are all the qualifying Google Workspace subscriptions:Also, if you have one of the following Google Workspace add-ons, you should gain access to the Gemini mobile app too: Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, and Gemini Education Premium.