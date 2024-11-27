Google Workspace users get access to the Gemini mobile app
Google has just announced that the Gemini mobile app is now available for Workspace users. Both Android and iOS Google Workspace users will have access to the Gemini mobile app starting today.
Besides that, Google announced it’s extending access to the Gemini mobile app for all Education users, both as a core service with a qualifying edition and as an additional service.
The bad news is not all Gemini app features available on the web will be available to Google Workspace users in the mobile app. For example, Workspace extensions, file upload, and Gems will not be available for Google Workspace users in the mobile app.
In addition, the Gemini app on Android doesn’t support Work Profile. On the other hand, the Google mobile app on iOS, which includes Gemini, will not support authenticating with your Google Workspace account.
Google says that rollout has already started and might take more than two weeks for the new feature to be available to all Google Workspace users. Speaking of which, here are all the qualifying Google Workspace subscriptions:
Also, if you have one of the following Google Workspace add-ons, you should gain access to the Gemini mobile app too: Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, and Gemini Education Premium.
With the Gemini mobile app, Workspace users on iOS and Android devices will be able to do research or find quick answers while on the move. On top of that, they can use the camera of their phones to capture pictures of handwritten notes and export them into Google Docs or Gmail, as well as create presentations of a chart that was drawn on a whiteboard.
Gemini mobile app | Image credits: Google
Make sure to visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the Gemini app for your mobile device. Keep in mind that if you already have a previous version of the Gemini app installed on your Android device, 15.42 is the minimum supported app version that allows you to authenticate with your Google Workspace account.
Gemini mobile app | Image credits: Google
- Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus
- Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus
- Frontline Starter, Frontline Standard
- Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus
- Google Workspace for Nonprofits edition
- Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus
