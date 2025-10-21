Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Is Apple really falling behind in the AI race – or just waiting for everyone else to trip first?

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Please, let's not sugarcoat it. Yes, they have trillions of money but Apple just doesn't have enough data and resources to come up with a powerful AI. They're behind when it comes to AI technology. Their software engineers aren't as capable as other companies who spent their money and resources in building powerful AI.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago

🤣 they can't even get the keyboard right.

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 14h ago

Apple may have taken the Deutsche bank report about the Ai bubble to heart, and put some resources into it, but not enough to impact the bottom line should that bubble burst.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

by Polina Kovalakova • 2

Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

by Sebastian Pier • 2

Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

by Preslav Kateliev • 18
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless