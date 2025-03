Walmart's stellar Bose SoundLink Micro deal is back, saving you a whopping $70

Grab the Bose SoundLink Micro at a dirt-cheap $49 $49 $119 $70 off (59%) Walmart has relaunched its epic Bose SoundLink Micro deal from last year, once again letting you save a huge $70 on this ultra-compact speaker. No other seller is matching that discount. Don't waste time and get one fast, as the promo is very likely to expire soon. Buy at Walmart

Do you remember Walmart's killer deal on the Bose SoundLink Micro? No? Don't worry—it launched way back in December of last year. So, why bring it up now, then? Well, you've probably already guessed—the jaw-dropping $70 discount is back on!That's right! You can once again buy this ultra-compact portableat a dirt cheap $49. Neither Best Buy nor Amazon match this discount, so it's a must-have bargain you don't want to miss. Keep in mind that the promo vanished pretty quickly last time, and it might not stay up for long now, either.While it's probably not your first pick at its $119 list price (since options like the JBL Clip 5 cost just about $80), this bad boy is an absolute hit right now. It sports a durable design that can withstand nearly everything and offers incredibly good audio quality.Granted, it won't give you bone-rattling low-end or loudness that can shake the room. But, for its ultra-compact size, this fella gives you sufficient output to entertain a few guests at your backyard BBQ party. You get unexpectedly deep bass that doesn't dominate the scene—you'll enjoy crisp highs and balanced mids. There's just no other way to say it: this unit is one of the best small-sized portable Bluetooth speakers you can find.The impressive audio quality aside, the model supports Bluetooth Multipoint. That lets you connect it to two devices simultaneously. Need to handle a phone call? You can do it straight from your speaker thanks to the integrated microphone.How many hours of entertainment do you get? According to Bose, the SoundLink Micro can last up to six hours per charge, which is pretty decent.Ultimately, the Bose SoundLink Micro is an absolute must-have right now. If you don't mind its micro-USB port for recharging, hurry up and head to Walmart, where you can save $70 on one. Once again, we must warn you the sale could expire any minute, so don't waste time.