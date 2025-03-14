Rare deal at Walmart knocks the Bose SoundLink Max back to its best price

Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Seeking a top-class Bose speaker that's big enough to entertain guests at outdoor gatherings? Well, what you need is the SoundLink Max. Released in 2024, this portable Bluetooth speaker boasts quality like few others, though it usually comes at a pretty premium asking price of $399.

Bose SoundLink Max: 25% off at Walmart

$299
$399
$100 off (25%)
The Bose SoundLink Max is back to its best price! The unit in Black is 25% off at Walmart right now, giving you way more value. This is the first time in 2025 we're seeing a substantial SoundLink Max discount. Amazon and Best Buy don't match the $100 discount.
Buy at Walmart

As if that's not enough, we've only seen substantial discounts twice since its release—none of which this year. Until today. Walmart is now letting you save a hefty $100 on the SoundLink Max, knocking it back to its best price. What makes this deal even more attractive is that you won't find the same discount at Amazon and Best Buy. Over there, you get to save a more modest $70.

Given such a premium price, the Bose SoundLink Max comes with some expectations, and it surely delivers on every front. The unit is super durable, featuring metal grills to protect the passive radiators and an IP67 rating. It weighs 4.6 lbs (2.13kg), so it's not the lightest option out there, so keep it in mind.

It's not just the design and build quality that'll captivate you. This bad boy offers excellent audio quality with deep bass and a wide soundstage. Plus, it gives you stereo sound, not mono, providing a more immersive listening experience even without pairing it to another speaker. Using the Bose app, you can also control the bass, treble, and mid-range to personalize the audio to your taste.

What about battery life? Bose claims you can get up to 20 hours of juice per single charge. You get a USB-C port for recharging, which can also charge your devices while streaming. Another cool extra here is the 3.5mm audio jack and the Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity.

As you can see, the SoundLink Max is definitely one of the better big-sized Bluetooth speakers you can find. While it's usually quite expensive, it's a delight at its current 25% discount. Get yours at Walmart and enjoy your savings.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading ...
