The well-liked Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) gets a rare 24% discount at Amazon

Are you a fan of Bose's audio products? If so, and you're in the market for a new portable Bluetooth speaker, we suggest getting the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen). The Alpine Sage variant is currently 24% off on Amazon, making it a bestseller you just can't pass up.
Not only is this promo exclusive — we didn't find it at Best Buy and Walmart — it's also the best deal we've seen for this compact and floatable speaker so far in 2025. So, if you'd like to get this ultra-popular and highly rated speaker without paying its full ~$150 asking price, we recommend you act fast and get one soon!
That's certainly not a drawback, though. You're getting a rugged speaker with a lightweight and floatable design. The unit has an IP67 rating for enhanced water and dust resistance, plus it's lightweight and small enough to fit in a beach bag.
Other extras include a built-in microphone, straightforward pairing, and PositionIQ technology. This helps the unit automatically detect the speaker's position, providing optimal sound regardless of its orientation. Add a top 12-hour battery life on a single charge to this premium package, and you've got the perfect compact Bluetooth speaker.
At its standard price, the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) might be tough to recommend, as it doesn't offer major changes from its predecessor. But now that it's available at its best price on Amazon, it's a must-have option for many music fans. Get yours for less than $115 and save 24% before it's too late.
Right off the bat, we should point out that the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) doesn't come with any major changes over the previous model. It looks almost identical and has the same hardware as the first-gen SoundLink Flex.
What about its sound quality? Well, it's surprisingly good for its size! This buddy gets loud and doesn't distort your favorite tunes. It offers a balanced sound, which means you won't get thumping lows. That said, you can tweak the low-end and treble response via the Bose app in case you'd like slightly punchier audio.
