Dropping to new all-time low, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra just became the earbuds you should get

A close-up of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earphones are the company's current flagship earbuds and are probably on your radar if you're in the market for high-end, in-ear headphones.

Well, the time has come to grab a pair, as a third-party seller on Amazon has discounted them by 27%. This allows you to score these puppies for south of $220, saving you $80 in the process. The best part? This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these incredible earphones, making them a deal you definitely can't miss. Moreover, all color options are available at the same discount, so you can grab the model that best fits your style.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Save: $80 on Amazon!

$80 off (27%)
Now available at a new all-time low, the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds can be yours for south of $220, saving you $80. These are among the best earphones money can buy right now, boasting a premium sound and industry-leading ANC. Don't wait—score a pair for less today!
Buy at Amazon


While the merchant also handles the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund in case there is something wrong with your earbuds. But we don't think that there will be any hiccups, as the seller has a 97% positive rating on Amazon.

As for the earbuds, they rank among the best earphones on the market, delivering top-quality sound out of the box. They support head tracking and Immersive Audio, which is Bose's equivalent of Apple's Spatial Audio, meaning it makes the sound feel three-dimensional and more immersive.

Bose's headphones are also famous for their industry-leading ANC, so it's only natural for its top-of-the-line earbuds to be able to mute the world the moment you turn their active noise-canceling on.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are the best choice if you want top-quality sound and phenomenal ANC. So, don't waste any more time! Act fast and save on a pair with this deal now while it's still available!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

