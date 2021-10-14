All of the best Bose earbuds and 'sleepbuds' are on sale at lower than ever prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's obviously not for a lack of trying, as the company sells multiple interesting AirPods alternatives... at somewhat extravagant prices. If that's the only reason why you were hesitant to pick up the aptly named QuietComfort Earbuds , for instance, you should be delighted to see all four color options discounted by a cool $80 from a $279 MSRP.



Of course, that $80 discount still doesn't make the AirPods Pro -rivaling Bose QuietComfort what one would call traditionally affordable, exceeding what Amazon generally charges for Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro , for instance.



The key selling points here include the "world's most effective" active noise cancellation technology (at least according to the manufacturers), as well as "high-fidelity" audio performance, a decent battery life starting at six hours of uninterrupted music listening time, and IPX4 water resistance.



If you're willing to settle for undoubtedly inferior sound quality, slightly poorer battery endurance, and no ANC functionality, the Bose Sport Earbuds can be yours at a lower price right now in three different paint jobs after a rare $30 reduction of their own from a $179 MSRP.



The The Bose Sport Open Earbuds come with a fairly similar list of features and fitness focus but also a decidedly unconventional design, currently fetching $20 less than their usual price of $199 in a single black hue.



Last but not necessarily least, the second-gen Bose Sleepbuds are on sale at $50 off their $249 MSRP with the general look of a traditional pair of earbuds but one very different and very unusual goal. Instead of streaming music, these will try to help you get a better night's rest by playing relaxing, soothing, and noise-masking sounds.



This is the only one of Amazon's four new "epic" Bose "daily deals" to actually be scheduled to expire at the end of today, so before deciding if you want to buy some of the best true wireless earbuds at their lowest ever prices, you should consider whether or not you typically get enough sleep and what you can do about that.