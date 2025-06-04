The latest Bose QuietComfort headphones are selling at a serious discount on Amazon
The cans are selling for $100 off and are a true bargain for all the value they offer. Save while you can!
Bose is one of the top audio manufacturers in the world, with its flagship QuietComfort Ultra cans ranking among the best headphones money can buy. While they deliver great value and are currently selling for under $400 on Amazon, they're still a tough sell even at this discounted price. So, what does someone who doesn't want to overspend on new premium Bose headphones do? Well, they go for the latest QuietComfort cans instead.
Right now, Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on all color options of these headphones—except for the one in green— letting you treat yourself to a pair for just under $250. Sadly, the current markdown is a bit short of the $120 price cut the retailer offered a few weeks ago. Still, even at $100 off, the regular QuietComfort headphones are worth every penny.
Being positioned just below the QuietComfort Ultra, these puppies offer all that the flagship model does—except for head-tracking and Spatial Audio. That means you'll still enjoy exceptional sound and comfort. And since they also work with the Bose Music app, you can tweak their audio to match your taste using the built-in EQ.
Battery life won't let you down, either, with these fellas delivering up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. In addition, they support fast charging, with a quick 15-minute top-up giving you up to two and a half hours of playtime.
All things considered, the QuietComfort headphones are just irresistible at their current discount on Amazon. So, if you're after high-end Bose cans and looking for a deal that will save you quite a bit of cash, this is it. Act fast and take advantage of it while you can!
They also boast Bose's industry-leading active noise cancellation, so you'll enjoy your songs in peace without pesky noises ruining your experience.
