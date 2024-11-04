At $101 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 deliver premium audio experience at cheaper price

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

The best high-end wireless headphones may be worth every penny spent, but, sadly, you have to shell out a lot of them pennies to get a pair.

Luckily, a third-party seller on Amazon, boasting a 4.9 out of 5 stars rating, is providing a generous $101 discount on Sennheiser's top-of-the-line Momentum 4 headphones. With this price cut, you can get top-notch headphones for just under $280. Though still far from budget-friendly, that's a pretty cool offer, especially considering they usually go for about $380.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Save $101 on Amazon!

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black color are discounted by $101 on Amazon. This means you can snatch a pair for just under $280. These are high-end headphones that offer amazing sound, capable ANC and up to a whopping 60 hours of playtime. Act fast and save today!
$101 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


We should mention that while the promo isn't offered by Amazon directly, the retailer is taking care of the shipping. Furthermore, the usual 30-day refund period is extended for the holidays, and it's until January 31, 2025. This gives you plenty of time to decide whether these cans are to your taste, and return them if they're not.

But we believe you'll fall in love with them! They offer amazing sound, which you can easily fine-tune through the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. In addition, they boast top-tier ANC, letting you listen to your favorite tunes without distractions.

Their biggest highlight, though, is their superb battery life. With ANC turned on, they deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of playtime. Disable the noise cancellation, and you'll be looking at about 60 hours of listening time. That's just impressive!

Overall, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are just unmissable at their current price on Amazon. That's why our advice is simple: tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a heavily discounted price today!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

