At $101 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 deliver premium audio experience at cheaper price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best high-end wireless headphones may be worth every penny spent, but, sadly, you have to shell out a lot of them pennies to get a pair.
Luckily, a third-party seller on Amazon, boasting a 4.9 out of 5 stars rating, is providing a generous $101 discount on Sennheiser's top-of-the-line Momentum 4 headphones. With this price cut, you can get top-notch headphones for just under $280. Though still far from budget-friendly, that's a pretty cool offer, especially considering they usually go for about $380.
We should mention that while the promo isn't offered by Amazon directly, the retailer is taking care of the shipping. Furthermore, the usual 30-day refund period is extended for the holidays, and it's until January 31, 2025. This gives you plenty of time to decide whether these cans are to your taste, and return them if they're not.
But we believe you'll fall in love with them! They offer amazing sound, which you can easily fine-tune through the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. In addition, they boast top-tier ANC, letting you listen to your favorite tunes without distractions.
Overall, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are just unmissable at their current price on Amazon. That's why our advice is simple: tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a heavily discounted price today!
Their biggest highlight, though, is their superb battery life. With ANC turned on, they deliver up to a whopping 56 hours of playtime. Disable the noise cancellation, and you'll be looking at about 60 hours of listening time. That's just impressive!
