Even I can't deny the value the latest Bose QuietComfort headphones offer at $120 off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As my colleague Poli shared with you yesterday, the phenomenal Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are an absolute bargain on Amazon right now, selling for $150 off their usual price. While I also believe these puppies are worth every penny and would totally buy a pair if I were after a great deal on high-end Sony headphones, I'd personally go for the latest QuietComfort cans on Amazon if I were shopping for top-tier Bose headphones instead.

A third-party seller there is offering a massive 34% discount, slashing a whole $120 off their price. This allows bargain hunters to grab a pair for just south of $230, which I believe is an incredible price, considering these cans normally cost around $350. To top it all off, all color options are selling at the same discount, letting you grab the one that best fits your taste and style.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: Save $120!

$120 off (34%)
Act fast and save $120 on the premium Bose QuietComfort headphones on Amazon. This allows you to upgrade your listening experience for just under $230. The headphones deliver great sound, have effective ANC, and offer up to 24 hours of listening time. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


I also encourage you to act fast and take advantage of this deal, as it’s been available for a few weeks now and could expire soon. And while the merchant also handles the shipping, you’ll still have 30 days to return the headphones in case something's wrong with them. That’s why I believe there's nothing to worry about—except missing out on this amazing offer, as these fellas bring a lot to the table.

Sure, they aren't Bose's flagship headphones, as that honor goes to the QuietComfort Ultra, but let me tell you this: they're positioned just below them. In fact, the only features they lack are head tracking and Immersive Audio, which is Bose's equivalent to Apple's Spatial Audio feature that makes the sound feel three-dimensional.

All this means you're getting true premium headphones at a bargain price when you take advantage of this unmissable promo. As proper top-tier Bose headphones, the regular QuietComfort cans deliver top-quality sound and are extremely comfy to wear. Not to mention, you can fine-tune their audio to match your preferences via the built-in EQ in the Bose Music app.

Another feature that I like is their effective ANC, which mutes the whole world the moment you turn it on. And while their battery life of up to 24 hours of playtime per charge isn't exactly groundbreaking, I believe it's still pretty decent.

So, should you buy the Bose QuietComfort headphones? I think you should. If you're like me—a music lover who prefers great sound quality—these cans will let you enjoy your favorite songs the way they were meant to be heard. And at $120 off, you can't deny they are an absolute bang for your buck. Therefore, don't miss out—save today!
