The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are selling like hot cakes with this deal

Bose makes some of the best earbuds on the market, and we're thrilled to share that you can currently snag a pair for much less than usual. The earphones in question are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in Soapstone, which are currently $90 off their price on Amazon. This means you now have the chance to snag them for just under $190.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Save $90!

Get a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in Soapstone for $90 off on Amazon with this deal. The earphones deliver top-quality sound, have capable ANC, and offer up to 24 hours of listening time with their case. Don't dilly-dally! Save now!
$90 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon


True, this offer isn't quite on the level of the $100 discount they had a few weeks ago, but it's still a good deal. After all, these are premium earbuds that usually cost about $280, so every opportunity to save on them is welcome.

While not Bose's top-of-the-line earphones anymore, the QuietComfort Earbuds II still pack a punch, delivering top-quality sound. With their CustomTune feature, they can also adapt their audio to your ears, which is pretty impressive. Additionally, they support Bose's Music app, which allows you to customize their sound via its EQ functionality.

Being high-end earphones, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II also pack one of the best ANCs out there, so that you can enjoy your favorite tunes without distractions. Moreover, they deliver good battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time on their own and up to 24 hours with their case.

Overall, the QuietComfort Earbuds II may not be a spring chicken, but they're surely still worth going for, especially while on sale at a significant discount. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button located at the beginning of this article and score a pair of top-notch Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $90 off now while you still can!
