Amazon cuts $100 off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, making them unmissable deal
It's great to be able to save $100 on Bose's new QuietComfort headphones on Amazon, but what about if you prefer earbuds instead? Well, the good news is that you can score sweet savings on a new pair of Bose earphones, too.
Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the QuietComfort Earbuds II, Bose's ex-flagship earphones, letting you treat yourself to a pair for under $180. The deal is on the Triple Black color option, but the one in Soapstone is also discounted, albeit at a lower markdown.
To our knowledge, the biggest discount the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have ever seen on Amazon was at the beginning of July, when they were discounted by $109 (39%). It's also worth noting that these fellas rarely get price cuts larger than $80. So, while the current $100 discount is not the biggest we've ever seen for this model, it's still substantial and worth taking advantage of.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II may have been replaced by the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds as Bose's new flagship earphones, but these bad boys still pack a punch. They offer amazing sound out of the box, which you can easily tailor via the EQ in their Bose Music companion app. Not to mention their fancy CustomTune feature, which adjusts their sound to your ears.
All in all, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a true bargain and definitely among the best earbuds out there. Furthermore, they are worth considering if you are in the market for new high-end earbuds. Just be sure to act quickly, as the offer may expire soon.
As proper QuietComfort earphones, they also boast top-quality ANC, which is among the best on the market. Moreover, they have good battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge, and up to 24 hours with the charging case.
