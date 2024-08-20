Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Amazon cuts $100 off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, making them unmissable deal

It's great to be able to save $100 on Bose's new QuietComfort headphones on Amazon, but what about if you prefer earbuds instead? Well, the good news is that you can score sweet savings on a new pair of Bose earphones, too.

Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the QuietComfort Earbuds II, Bose's ex-flagship earphones, letting you treat yourself to a pair for under $180. The deal is on the Triple Black color option, but the one in Soapstone is also discounted, albeit at a lower markdown.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in Triple Black: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Snatch a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in Triple Black for $100 off their price on Amazon. The earbuds have amazing sound, top-tier ANC, and offer up to 24 hours of listening time. Furthermore, you can get a pair for under $180, which is an unmissable deal. Act fast and save while you can!
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


To our knowledge, the biggest discount the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have ever seen on Amazon was at the beginning of July, when they were discounted by $109 (39%). It's also worth noting that these fellas rarely get price cuts larger than $80. So, while the current $100 discount is not the biggest we've ever seen for this model, it's still substantial and worth taking advantage of.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II may have been replaced by the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds as Bose's new flagship earphones, but these bad boys still pack a punch. They offer amazing sound out of the box, which you can easily tailor via the EQ in their Bose Music companion app. Not to mention their fancy CustomTune feature, which adjusts their sound to your ears.

As proper QuietComfort earphones, they also boast top-quality ANC, which is among the best on the market. Moreover, they have good battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge, and up to 24 hours with the charging case.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a true bargain and definitely among the best earbuds out there. Furthermore, they are worth considering if you are in the market for new high-end earbuds. Just be sure to act quickly, as the offer may expire soon.
