The outstanding Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you thinking of treating yourself to a nice pair of high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones this Christmas and can't decide whether Apple's AirPods Max or the Beats Studio Pro are right for you at their hefty Black Friday 2023 discounts? Why not take a different product from another top audio industry dog into consideration as well?
We're talking about the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45, which are roughly as appealing today as they were when they made their commercial debut all the way back in 2021. If you're a fan of large headphones with stylish looks, top-notch noise cancellation, and great battery life but don't like to spend large sums of money on such products, these bad boys might even be more compelling than ever before at $130 under their $329 list price.
As far as we know, the QC 45 have never been this deeply discounted, and although they're currently not as affordable as the aforementioned Beats Studio Pro, you should still think long and hard before committing to one or the other noise-cancelling model.
If you like ultra-premium Bose headphones in particular, of course, you may want to keep in mind that the company has recently released the significantly higher-end (and costlier) QuietComfort Ultra. And then you have the Noise Cancelling 700 from no less than four years ago, which are somehow still around at a higher price than the QuietComfort 45 even after their very own Black Friday markdown.
We're obviously not going to bore you with a lengthy comparison between all these undeniably impressive products right now, but if you do decide to opt for this specific model available at an unprecedented discount, we're fairly certain you'll be pleased with everything from the high-fidelity audio technology to the personalized noise cancellation, all-day comfort, and all-day battery life. Can you do better than the Bose QuietComfort 45? Perhaps, but most likely only if you spend $100 to $200 more, which is definitely not advisable.
Things that are NOT allowed: