Apple's phenomenal Beats Studio Pro are on sale with an epic 51% discount for Black Friday; save big today

Beats Studio Pro: Save $180! Get the amazing-sounding Beats Studio Pro for $180 off their price through this incredible Amazon Black Friday offer. In addition to their awesome sound, the headphones also come with good ANC and great battery life. They are a real bang for your buck, especially at their current price. $180 off (51%) $169 95 $349 99 Buy at Amazon

Since Beats makes some of the best headphones out there, and it's a brand preferred by many audiophiles, the Beats Studio Pro will, of course, sound mesmerizing. Also, as proper Beats headphones, they have an emphasis on bass, which means these are the headphones you should go for if you are a hip-hop lover.Like most headphones in the upper class, the Beats Studio Pro also come with ANC functionality on board. And while the ANC here may not be among the best on the market, it does a pretty good job of muting pesky noises, as long as the headphones fit well on your ears.Another good news is that the Beats Studio Pro have pretty awesome battery life. They should be able to deliver up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. Furthermore, these bad boys come with fast charging, where a 10-minute pit stop for refueling should be enough to provide up to 4 hours of playback.The Beats Studio Pro are truly worth it. They have amazing sound, decent ANC, great battery life, and are now a true bargain with Amazon's phenomenal 51% Black Friday discount. So, don't waste any more time and just tap the deal button in this article and fancy yourself a pair of Beats Studio Pro with a bonkers price cut today.