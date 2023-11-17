Apple's phenomenal Beats Studio Pro are on sale with an epic 51% discount for Black Friday; save big today
A pair of Beats headphones will usually set you back a lot, lot of money, but Amazon has already launched its epic Black Friday sales, and guess what, the all-new premium Beats Studio Pro headphones are currently a whopping 51% off their price for Black Friday. A 51% discount means you now have the chance to snatch a pair of these bad boys with an amazing $180 discount. If this is not a no-brainer deal, we don't know what is.
Since Beats makes some of the best headphones out there, and it's a brand preferred by many audiophiles, the Beats Studio Pro will, of course, sound mesmerizing. Also, as proper Beats headphones, they have an emphasis on bass, which means these are the headphones you should go for if you are a hip-hop lover.
Like most headphones in the upper class, the Beats Studio Pro also come with ANC functionality on board. And while the ANC here may not be among the best on the market, it does a pretty good job of muting pesky noises, as long as the headphones fit well on your ears.
The Beats Studio Pro are truly worth it. They have amazing sound, decent ANC, great battery life, and are now a true bargain with Amazon's phenomenal 51% Black Friday discount. So, don't waste any more time and just tap the deal button in this article and fancy yourself a pair of Beats Studio Pro with a bonkers price cut today.
Another good news is that the Beats Studio Pro have pretty awesome battery life. They should be able to deliver up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. Furthermore, these bad boys come with fast charging, where a 10-minute pit stop for refueling should be enough to provide up to 4 hours of playback.
