Snub the wireless audio trend with these massively discounted Bose QuietComfort 20 headphones
Check out the deal here
Even if you don't usually like to deal with eBay vendors, fearing you won't get high-quality products backed by a standard manufacturer's warranty, you'll probably find this special offer quite compelling. That's because you'll actually be buying the QuietComfort 20 headphones directly from their manufacturers, which will also give you a full 1-year warranty.
Technically, the product on sale for the next few days only is not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, but Bose describes its condition as "like new", meeting the company's "strict performance and sound quality standards" after "thorough inspection and testing."
As for the headphones themselves, their top selling point is clearly Bose's state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology, which can be easily turned on and off with the help of a slider switch on the control module. Due to integrating noise cancelling functionality, the QuietComfort 20 need a battery, which is pretty awkwardly attached to the cable, delivering up to 16 hours of playing time on a single charge.
If you forget to recharge the battery, the headphones will still work, of course, but they won't be able to drown out all the noise surrounding you. You can also activate the "Aware" mode to stay in touch with everything that's going on around you, and in terms of the comfort advertised in the name of these cheaper than ever headphones, Bose says its proprietary "StayHear+" ear tips will provide a secure fit without you having to force the QuietComfort 20 into your ears.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):