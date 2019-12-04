Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Snub the wireless audio trend with these massively discounted Bose QuietComfort 20 headphones

Dec 04, 2019
"True wireless" earbuds might be all the rage nowadays, in part because more and more smartphone makers are giving the good old fashioned headphone jack the cold shoulder, but if you're not ready to embrace what seems like an inevitable move away from sound delivered through a 3.5mm physical port, there are still a bunch of great wired products you can choose from this holiday season.

One of the all-around best options is undoubtedly the Bose QuietComfort 20, a sleek pair of noise cancelling in-ear headphones you can get either for your iPhone or Android handset at a standard price of $249. Available back in the day for as much as 300 bucks, these almost surprisingly premium in-ear headphones are up for grabs for a limited time on eBay at a measly $124.95 a pair in a black Android-supporting variant.

Even if you don't usually like to deal with eBay vendors, fearing you won't get high-quality products backed by a standard manufacturer's warranty, you'll probably find this special offer quite compelling. That's because you'll actually be buying the QuietComfort 20 headphones directly from their manufacturers, which will also give you a full 1-year warranty.

Technically, the product on sale for the next few days only is not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, but Bose describes its condition as "like new", meeting the company's "strict performance and sound quality standards" after "thorough inspection and testing."

As for the headphones themselves, their top selling point is clearly Bose's state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology, which can be easily turned on and off with the help of a slider switch on the control module. Due to integrating noise cancelling functionality, the QuietComfort 20 need a battery, which is pretty awkwardly attached to the cable, delivering up to 16 hours of playing time on a single charge. 

If you forget to recharge the battery, the headphones will still work, of course, but they won't be able to drown out all the noise surrounding you. You can also activate the "Aware" mode to stay in touch with everything that's going on around you, and in terms of the comfort advertised in the name of these cheaper than ever headphones, Bose says its proprietary "StayHear+" ear tips will provide a secure fit without you having to force the QuietComfort 20 into your ears.

