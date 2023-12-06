The sleek Bose Headphones 700 are currently enjoying a sweet discount at Best Buy

Bose Headphones 700: Save $100! Snatch the premium Bose Headphones 700 from Best Buy and save $100 in the process. The headphones have great sound, nice ANC, and good battery life and are a real bang for your buck, especially at the moment. $100 off (26%) $279 $379 Buy at BestBuy Bose Headphones 700: Now $100 OFF on Amazon as well! Look at that! The headphones are also discounted by $100 on Amazon. So act fast and get them from there if you prefer Amazon to Best Buy! $100 off (26%) Buy at Amazon

In true Bose fashion, the Headphones 700 have awesome sound. However, if you don't like their out-of-the-box audio, feel free to tailor them entirely to your liking by using the included EQ functionality in their Bose Music companion app.Furthermore, as a pair of cans positioned in the premium segment, the Bose Headphones 700 boasts ANC functionality. Although not quite on the level of the ANC on more expensive headphones like the Bose QuietComfort 45, the noise-calling here still does a pretty good job of silencing some of the noises from the outside world. Furthermore, the headphones pack 11 levels of ANC, letting you adjust the level of noise-canceling as well.As for battery life, the Bose Headphones 700 should be able to last you up to 20 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled. However, if you use them without ANC, they should be able to last you even longer.The Bose Headphones 700 are just a real bargain. They are stylish looking, have awesome sound, good ANC and battery life, and are now more budget-friendly courtesy of Best Buy's $100 discount. Just be sure to get a pair now by tapping the deal button in this article, since you never know when Best Buy will decide to return them to their regular price.