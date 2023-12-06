The sleek Bose Headphones 700 are currently enjoying a sweet discount at Best Buy

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
As we reported, Amazon is currently selling the sleek Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker with a nice $100 discount. While the speaker is worth every single penny since it packs amazing sound, has good battery life, and can work with the voice assistant on your phone, some people prefer to listen to their favorite songs using headphones.

If you, too, are among those who prefer headphones to speakers, you'll be pleased to learn that Best Buy has the premium Bose Headphones 700 on sale with a sweet $100 markdown. This means you can now get these awesome headphones for just $279 instead of $379 if you act quickly and capitalize on this opportunity now while it's still presenting itself.

In true Bose fashion, the Headphones 700 have awesome sound. However, if you don't like their out-of-the-box audio, feel free to tailor them entirely to your liking by using the included EQ functionality in their Bose Music companion app.

Furthermore, as a pair of cans positioned in the premium segment, the Bose Headphones 700 boasts ANC functionality. Although not quite on the level of the ANC on more expensive headphones like the Bose QuietComfort 45, the noise-calling here still does a pretty good job of silencing some of the noises from the outside world. Furthermore, the headphones pack 11 levels of ANC, letting you adjust the level of noise-canceling as well.

As for battery life, the Bose Headphones 700 should be able to last you up to 20 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled. However, if you use them without ANC, they should be able to last you even longer.

The Bose Headphones 700 are just a real bargain. They are stylish looking, have awesome sound, good ANC and battery life, and are now more budget-friendly courtesy of Best Buy's $100 discount. Just be sure to get a pair now by tapping the deal button in this article, since you never know when Best Buy will decide to return them to their regular price.
