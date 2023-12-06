The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is now sweetly discounted on Amazon





The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ may not come with a smart assistant on board, but it boasts a built-in microphone and works with both Siri and Google Assistant, so you'll be able to control the playback of your songs with your voice.



Also, since it's Bose we are talking about here, expect the SoundLink Revolve+ Series II to sound amazing. Additionally, the speaker delivers 360-degree audio for an even more incredible listening experience.



On top of all we mentioned, the SoundLink Revolve+ Series II comes with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, which gives it high durability. In addition to that, the device has up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge and even has a handle for easier carrying.



Bluetooth speakers are an awesome way to enjoy Taylor Swift's angelic voice on the go. However, most of them have one big disadvantage: you can't command the speaker to play Taylor Swift's Bad Blood one more time or play the previous song in your playlist. You usually need to control the playback manually, which we guess is probably not a big deal for you as long as your hands are free.However, there are Bluetooth speakers out there that support smart functionalities, and guess what, one of them is currently on sale on Amazon. The device in question is the amazing Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II, which is currently enjoying a nice 30% price cut at the retailer. And if you make a quick calculation, it turns out you can now snatch this awesome speaker for $100 off its price if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal.