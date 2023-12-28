Best Buy's Deal of the Day lets you save $120 on the premium Bose Headphones 700

Save $120 on the Bose Headphones 700 at Best Buy

The Bose Headphones 700 are available at $120 off their price tag. The deal is live at Best Buy and is available for a very limited time. With 20 hours of playtime, high-quality audio, impressive ANC technology with 11 levels, and selectable EQ, these headphones have a lot to offer. Take advantage of Best Buy's Deal of the Day now.