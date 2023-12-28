Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Best Buy's Deal of the Day lets you save $120 on the premium Bose Headphones 700

Still trying to pick the ideal high-end wireless headphones for your budget? If you aren’t willing to settle for entry-level performance but don’t intend to pay an arm and a leg for your new headset either, we might have something for you. Best Buy is now having a day-long promotion on the high-end Bose Headphones 700, letting you snag them at an impressive $120 cheaper price.

Since this is Best Buy’s Deal of the Day, we suggest you keep in mind the price cut won’t remain live for long. The $120 price cut lands them at a much more bearable price, so we suggest you take advantage immediately. And in case you’re looking for the newer and even more impressive Bose QuietComfort Ultra, head to Amazon, where you can get it at 12% off.

Save $120 on the Bose Headphones 700 at Best Buy

The Bose Headphones 700 are available at $120 off their price tag. The deal is live at Best Buy and is available for a very limited time. With 20 hours of playtime, high-quality audio, impressive ANC technology with 11 levels, and selectable EQ, these headphones have a lot to offer. Take advantage of Best Buy's Deal of the Day now.
$120 off (32%)
$259
$379
Buy at BestBuy

Save 12% on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra at Amazon

You can now save 12% on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. The headset is Bose's latest and most premium set of headphones to date. It features Bluetooth 5.3, offers up to 24 hours of listening time between charges, and is incredibly comfortable to wear. Get it now and save.
$50 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon


Available for less than $260 right now, the Bose Headphones 700 offer a true bang for your buck. The headset has everything you could be looking for and more. It features a premium, comfortable design, incredible ANC technology, impressive audio, plenty of battery life, and more.

The headset features refined ANC technology with 11 different levels of noise cancelation. It should work flawlessly, canceling outside noises while giving your favorite jams more depth and detail for an unparalleled acoustic experience.

With their premium design featuring a stainless steel headband, these headphones should be incredibly comfortable to wear even for prolonged periods. As for their sound quality, the Headphones 700 should perform quite impressively on that front, too. What’s more, if you don’t like how they sound out of the box, you can tweak them to your taste via the app’s selectable EQ settings.

Offering up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, the high-end headphones can also keep up with your busy lifestyle, powering up your day with high-quality audio. An additional gimmick is their fast-charging feature, which allows you to get as much as 3.5 hours of listening time from a quick 15-minute charge.

There’s no denying it – the Bose Headphones 700 provide a lot of value for money. And at $120 off their price tag, they’re an even more irresistible option right now. You should absolutely consider adding them to your tech collection, but remember to act fast – the deal is available for a very limited time.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless