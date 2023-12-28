Best Buy's Deal of the Day lets you save $120 on the premium Bose Headphones 700
Still trying to pick the ideal high-end wireless headphones for your budget? If you aren’t willing to settle for entry-level performance but don’t intend to pay an arm and a leg for your new headset either, we might have something for you. Best Buy is now having a day-long promotion on the high-end Bose Headphones 700, letting you snag them at an impressive $120 cheaper price.
Available for less than $260 right now, the Bose Headphones 700 offer a true bang for your buck. The headset has everything you could be looking for and more. It features a premium, comfortable design, incredible ANC technology, impressive audio, plenty of battery life, and more.
With their premium design featuring a stainless steel headband, these headphones should be incredibly comfortable to wear even for prolonged periods. As for their sound quality, the Headphones 700 should perform quite impressively on that front, too. What’s more, if you don’t like how they sound out of the box, you can tweak them to your taste via the app’s selectable EQ settings.
Offering up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, the high-end headphones can also keep up with your busy lifestyle, powering up your day with high-quality audio. An additional gimmick is their fast-charging feature, which allows you to get as much as 3.5 hours of listening time from a quick 15-minute charge.
There’s no denying it – the Bose Headphones 700 provide a lot of value for money. And at $120 off their price tag, they’re an even more irresistible option right now. You should absolutely consider adding them to your tech collection, but remember to act fast – the deal is available for a very limited time.
Since this is Best Buy’s Deal of the Day, we suggest you keep in mind the price cut won’t remain live for long. The $120 price cut lands them at a much more bearable price, so we suggest you take advantage immediately. And in case you’re looking for the newer and even more impressive Bose QuietComfort Ultra, head to Amazon, where you can get it at 12% off.
