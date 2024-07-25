Win a phone, a year of free service, a prepaid gift card and more in Boost Mobile's sweepstakes

If you're a resident of one of the 50 states and are at least 18 years old, you can enter Boost Mobile's sweepstakes. It is pretty easy to enter as all you need to do is visit a Boost Mobile retail location near you and with your phone, scan the QR code found on a tent card in the store. The sweepstakes started today and will run through September 4th. 63 winners will be selected with a total of four different prize packages. The total dollar amount of the prizes being given away comes to $40,680.







Two winners will be awarded the top prize valued at $5,000 each. The winners will see a University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes game. Each winner gets airfare for two (the winner and a guest) to Denver, Colorado, two nights accommodation in a standard hotel room (double occupancy), round-trip ground transfers from the airport to the hotel and the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes game, and two tickets to a University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes game. And to top it off, the winners get to attend a meet and greet with Colorado coach Deion Sanders.





You might recall that earlier this year Boost was promoting a special edition Motorola Razr with a facsimile of Sanders' autograph. The NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and kick returner also played Major League Baseball for nine seasons.





One lucky sweepstakes winner will get to go on a $2,500 shopping spree using a prepaid gift card. I don't know about you, but I'd prefer winning this prize over the aforementioned prize package that includes the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes game and the opportunity to meet Coach Sanders. But that's me.









10 people will win the Back to School Tech Package with each package valued at $1,818. Each winner will receive a Motorola Edge device, a Lenovo Chromebook, and one year of free wireless service from Boost Mobile (the $60 per month Service Plan).





Lastly, 50 winners will each win a $200 gift card. Remember you have until September 4th to enter the sweepstakes.



