Boost Mobile and Deion Sanders are offering a special edition Razr at a Hall-of-Fame price

Boost Mobile announced today that it is teaming up with two-sport star Deion Sanders to promote the Motorola Razr (2023). Sanders, who is now the coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is a Super Bowl champion. To celebrate the partnership, Boost is going to release a special version of the clamshell foldable Motorola Razr starting on April 19th.





On that date, Boost customers will be able to buy the special Coach Prime edition Razr from BoostMobile.com/Prime or from a Boost Mobile store as long as supplies last. The special edition of the phone comes in gold and black and includes Sander's signature and his "You Gotta Believe" motto. For the sake of accuracy, we should point out that it was New York Met relief pitcher Tug McGraw (father of country singer Tim) who created the "You Gotta Believe" saying in 1973 as the Mets made an amazing second-half turnaround to win the National League pennant.









But we digress. According to Boost, "The Motorola Razr Coach Prime edition is not only a stylish, premium foldable smartphone — it’s a symbol of motivation. Boost Mobile customers will also enjoy weekly motivational messages from Coach Prime and a selection of exclusive digital backgrounds." The device will be available at a price of $149.99 at BoostMobile.com. At Boost Mobile stores, customers who subscribe to Boost's $60-a-month plan can get the phone on Boost Mobile.







If you buy the Motorola Razr Coach Prime edition within the first month of its release, you could end up getting a phone call from Coach Sanders himself. Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing at Boost Mobile said, "I grew up watching Deion in Atlanta and am beyond thrilled to have Coach Prime on our team. Coach Prime is a proven

leader who works hard, knows what it takes to win and is a strong community advocate. Get ready for more exciting things to come from Boost Mobile and Coach Prime powered by our own 5G network."



Considering that the MSRP for this version of the Razr is $599.99, you're getting a good deal on the phone. The internal display of the Razr is a 6.9-inch pOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. The external OLED display weighs in at 1.5 inches. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is a 64MP primary rear camera and a 13MP Ultra wide/macro camera. The front-facing camera is backed by a 32MP sensor and there is a 4200mAh battery keeping the lights on. The battery supports 30W TurboPower fast charging (charger sold separately), and 5W wireless charging (charger sold separately).



