Boost Mobile offers huge discounts on the Motorola Razr 2023
If you don’t like all the Razr 2023 deals Motorola has prepared, we have one that’s at least just as good. Assuming you don’t want to switch to UScellular and get the Motorola Razr 2023 for free, Boost Mobile has a similar deal, although you won’t get the phone for free, yet you’re still required to make the switch if you’re not already one of its customers.
Additionally, current customers can upgrade to the new Motorola Razr foldable smartphone for $200 in-person at Boost Mobile stores.
If you’re already a Boost Mobile customer, then there’s no reason not to take advantage of the offer if you’re in the market for a foldable smartphone. Speaking of which, the new Motorola Razr 2023 is now the cheapest foldable handset available in the United States.
Boost Mobile announced over the weekend that new customers can grab the Motorola Razr 2023 for only $200 with a $100 credit (applies as a $25 bill credit in months three through six) when they make the switch at their local store. This offer is available until January 1, 2024, and requires new line activation on select eligible monthly plans.
Finally, new and current customers who want to upgrade without heading to any of the carrier’s stores can purchase the new Motorola Razr 2023 for just $200 online. Considering the phone’s suggested retail price is $600, all these deals announced by Boost Mobile feel pretty good if you don’t mind switching to its network.
