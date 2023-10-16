Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

UScellular offers the Motorola Razr 2023 for free to new and existing customers

Introduced in the United States last week, Motorola Razr 2023 is probably the cheapest foldable smartphone in the country. The phone has been up for pre-order since October 12 and should hit shelves at major carriers and retailers on October 19.

Although Motorola’s recommended retail price is $700, many US carriers offer consistent discounts on the Razr 2023. However, UScellular is trying to entice customers with an even better deal by offering Motorola’s foldable smartphone for free, but only if they’re willing to add a new line.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a new or existing customer, as long as you add a line, you can get the Motorola Razr 2023 for free. Keep in mind though that the deal involves smartphone purchase via 36-month installment contract.

The good news is even prepaid customers and upgrade-eligible customers will be getting a great deal on the Motorola Razr 2023 if they want to acquire the phone. UScellular announced that its prepaid and upgrade-eligible customers can get it for just $300.

One other important thing worth mentioning is that UScellular is offering the Motorola Razr 2023 in Sage Green with a vegan leather finish.

For those unaware, Motorola’s foldable smartphone, the Razr 2023 boasts a stunning 6.9-inch pOLED display, a powerful 64-megapixel external camera, as well as a 32-megapixel internal camera with Quad Pixel technology and OIS (optical image stabilization).

On the inside, the Razr 2023 packs an average-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. Also, the 4,200 mAh battery inside with 30W TurboPower + 5W wireless charging support promises a full day and night cycle on a single charge.

Other highlights of the phone include features like Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound, as well as fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers and Android 13 right out of the box.

