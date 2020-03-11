Boost Mobile has Samsung's Galaxy S20, S10e, and many other Android phones on sale
That means you can pay just 850 bucks for a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 powerhouse with a beautiful 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow supporting a 120Hz refresh rate option, as well as a versatile 12 + 64 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, a large 4,000mAh battery, and a combination of 12 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space, the latter of which can easily be expanded using a microSD card.
Check out the Galaxy S20 deal here
You have until March 19 to place your order on Boost's website using the promo code "LUCKY2020", which can actually take 15 percent off the list prices of many other Android phones too. We're talking everything from the 2019-released Samsung Galaxy S10e to the significantly older Galaxy S8, as well as the very popular pen-wielding LG Stylo 5x, the respectable Samsung Galaxy A20 mid-ranger, the LG Stylo 4 Plus, Moto G7 Play, Coolpad Legacy, LG Tribute Royal, Moto E6, and Coolpad Legacy S.
Some of these ultra-affordable devices are already marked down, and believe it or not, you can combine their instant discounts with this sitewide 15 percent offer. If you do that, the LG Stylo 5x, for instance, will drop from a $200 MSRP all the way down to $127.50, while the Moto G7 Play can be purchased for as little as 85 bucks at the time of this writing, with the Coolpad Legacy and Moto E6 fetching even lower prices of $68 and $42.50 respectively after their double discounts.
But perhaps the most enticing handset on sale right now at Boost Mobile (apart from the hot new Galaxy S20 5G) is the incredibly well-reviewed Galaxy S10e, which can be yours in exchange for only $425 outright. Keep in mind that Boost is about to go through a major change in management, although there's really no reason to expect Dish to revise its business model in any big way anytime soon.