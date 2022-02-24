BLU is back with another low-cost 'flagship' rocking '3-day' battery and a 108MP camera

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







That's obviously the reason why the US-based company has kept a significantly lower profile than usual over the last couple of years, making only a few headlines with That's obviously the reason why the US-based company has kept a significantly lower profile than usual over the last couple of years, making only a few headlines with G91 Pro and G90 Pro launches. For what it's worth, BLU has solemnly vowed never to send personal user data to Chinese servers again, and if you trust that promise, you might as well give the G91 Max a try.





As the name suggests, this is an absolutely massive phone with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen in tow, as well as a centered hole punch and relatively thin bezels. At 213 grams, this bad boy is slightly lighter than Samsung's 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, for instance, while packing the same exact 5,000mAh battery capacity.





With the help of an undoubtedly frugal yet also reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, the BLU G91 Max promises to deliver "3-day" battery life, which seems like a bit of an exaggeration... unless, of course, you don't use your phone much during those three days.









Naturally, the 5G-enabled S22 Ultra is not the direct competition here, but rather the likes of the $250 Moto G Power (2021)





At least on paper, the G91 Max has a lot of key strengths for its price bracket, including a quad rear-facing camera system headlined by a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor (aka the one used on far costlier devices like the Moto G200 5G ), 18W wired and 10W wireless charging support, as well as a hefty 8 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space and topped by a microSD card slot.





not compatible with AT&T and Verizon. Also, while it's unfortunately still not unusual to see new phones launched running Android 11 out the box, BLU's rocky software support history suggests no updates might be coming, which In many ways, that sounds like a positively dreamy list of features, but before pulling the trigger, you may want to keep in mind that this 4G LTE-only "unlocked" device iscompatible with AT&T and Verizon. Also, while it's unfortunately still not unusual to see new phones launched running Android 11 out the box, BLU's rocky software support history suggests no updates might be coming, which could actually be for the best

Headquartered in Miami and pretty much exclusively focused on rebranding "white-label" smartphones made in China for markets like the US, Latin America, and Central America, BLU Products was once an incredibly prolific mid-range handset vendor, attracting plenty of attention with aggressively priced devices carrying very competitive specs.