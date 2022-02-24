BLU is back with another low-cost 'flagship' rocking '3-day' battery and a 108MP camera

BLU is back with another low-cost 'flagship' rocking '3-day' battery and a 108MP camera1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The newly unveiled BLU G91 Max perfectly fits that description, fetching a measly $249.99 in an unlocked variant compatible with operators like T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, but it's unclear how much confidence the brand can instil in its potential customers after several big security scandals back in the day.
That's obviously the reason why the US-based company has kept a significantly lower profile than usual over the last couple of years, making only a few headlines with G91 Pro and G90 Pro launches. For what it's worth, BLU has solemnly vowed never to send personal user data to Chinese servers again, and if you trust that promise, you might as well give the G91 Max a try.
As the name suggests, this is an absolutely massive phone with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen in tow, as well as a centered hole punch and relatively thin bezels. At 213 grams, this bad boy is slightly lighter than Samsung's 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, for instance, while packing the same exact 5,000mAh battery capacity.
With the help of an undoubtedly frugal yet also reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, the BLU G91 Max promises to deliver "3-day" battery life, which seems like a bit of an exaggeration... unless, of course, you don't use your phone much during those three days.
Naturally, the 5G-enabled S22 Ultra is not the direct competition here, but rather the likes of the $250 Moto G Power (2021).
At least on paper, the G91 Max has a lot of key strengths for its price bracket, including a quad rear-facing camera system headlined by a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor (aka the one used on far costlier devices like the Moto G200 5G), 18W wired and 10W wireless charging support, as well as a hefty 8 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space and topped by a microSD card slot.
In many ways, that sounds like a positively dreamy list of features, but before pulling the trigger, you may want to keep in mind that this 4G LTE-only "unlocked" device is not compatible with AT&T and Verizon. Also, while it's unfortunately still not unusual to see new phones launched running Android 11 out the box, BLU's rocky software support history suggests no updates might be coming, which could actually be for the best.
Things that are NOT allowed: