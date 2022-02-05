 Blizzard to launch Warcraft mobile game in 2022 - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
iOS Android Games

Blizzard to launch Warcraft mobile game in 2022

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Blizzard to launch Warcraft mobile game in 2022
Despite Activision Blizzard being one company, only the former has a solid presence in the mobile gaming space. The US company’s Call of Duty Mobile net bookings grew YOY (year-over-year) in Q4 2021 thanks to the game’s launch in China.

According to Activision’s latest financial report, for the full year, Call of Duty Mobile net bookings grew very strong, with 2021 worldwide consumer spending on the title exceeding $1 billion.

At the opposite spectrum, Blizzard can only pride itself with Hearthstone, the popular free-to-play deckbuilding card game that’s available on PC and mobile (Android and iOS). However, it looks like Blizzard has a few Warcraft-related projects in the works, in addition to the already announced and delayed Diablo Immortal.

Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time.


This week’s revelation confirms the rumors about a Warcraft-related mobile game that date from back 2017 after Blizzard went on a hiring spree specifically for this project. If the game is in development for such a long time, it’s little to no surprise that we’re getting it this year.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google is making changes to the Chrome icon for the first time since 2014
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google is making changes to the Chrome icon for the first time since 2014
Renders of Android-powered Pixel tablet surface; images are based on Google patent
by Alan Friedman,  3
Renders of Android-powered Pixel tablet surface; images are based on Google patent
Apple quietly and sharply reduces the free-trial period for Apple Music
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple quietly and sharply reduces the free-trial period for Apple Music
Google quickly exterminates Pixel 6 line's Magic Eraser bug with simple fix
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google quickly exterminates Pixel 6 line's Magic Eraser bug with simple fix
Lower-priced 5G iPhone SE 3 and 5G iPad Air expected on or around March 8th
by Alan Friedman,  1
Lower-priced 5G iPhone SE 3 and 5G iPad Air expected on or around March 8th
AT&T launches Valentine’s Day deals, save big on Apple iPhones, Samsung phones/smartwatches
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
AT&T launches Valentine’s Day deals, save big on Apple iPhones, Samsung phones/smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless