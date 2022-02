Blizzard to launch Warcraft mobile game in 2022

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Despite Activision Blizzard being one company, only the former has a solid presence in the mobile gaming space. The US company’s Call of Duty Mobile net bookings grew YOY (year-over-year) in Q4 2021 thanks to the game’s launch in China.According to Activision’s latest financial report , for the full year, Call of Duty Mobile net bookings grew very strong, with 2021 worldwide consumer spending on the title exceeding $1 billion.At the opposite spectrum, Blizzard can only pride itself with Hearthstone, the popular free-to-play deckbuilding card game that’s available on PC and mobile (Android and iOS). However, it looks like Blizzard has a few Warcraft-related projects in the works, in addition to the already announced and delayed Diablo Immortal This week’s revelation confirms the rumors about a Warcraft-related mobile game that date from back 2017 after Blizzard went on a hiring spree specifically for this project. If the game is in development for such a long time, it’s little to no surprise that we’re getting it this year.