Blizzard to launch Warcraft mobile game in 2022

Blizzard to launch Warcraft mobile game in 20220
According to Activision’s latest financial report, for the full year, Call of Duty Mobile net bookings grew very strong, with 2021 worldwide consumer spending on the title exceeding $1 billion.
At the opposite spectrum, Blizzard can only pride itself with Hearthstone, the popular free-to-play deckbuilding card game that’s available on PC and mobile (Android and iOS). However, it looks like Blizzard has a few Warcraft-related projects in the works, in addition to the already announced and delayed Diablo Immortal.
Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time.
This week’s revelation confirms the rumors about a Warcraft-related mobile game that date from back 2017 after Blizzard went on a hiring spree specifically for this project. If the game is in development for such a long time, it’s little to no surprise that we’re getting it this year.