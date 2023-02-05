Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is finally here and the big focus has been on a brand new main camera which has a massive, 200-megapixel sensor, but does that also mean we have the new best camera phone in the world?





We can analyze the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera all day long, but unless you, our readers, decide that the photos look great... well, it just won't cut it!





So right below you will find photos captured on three top-tier camera phones: the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. We are shuffling the order of the phones for each set of photos, so it's impossible to know which phone took which photo and you'd have to rely on nothing but your own sense of visual appreciation and just pick the best looking one. Totally independent and with no bias!





Vote for your favorite photos and let the best phone win!





Scene 13









Which photo do you prefer? A13 B13 C13 A13 44.16% B13 19.29% C13 36.55%





Scene 14









Which photo do you prefer? A14 B14 C14 A14 37.44% B14 56.65% C14 5.91%





We will announce the results and reveal which phone you have voted for on Friday, February 10th at 9am ET.



