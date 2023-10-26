Blind Camera Comparison ULTRA-WIDE Edition: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Pixel 8 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra
Which phone has the best camera in 2023?
To answer that question, just last week, we compared the main cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Pixel 8 Pro, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and today, we have these three phones once again, but this time we will be testing another camera that has seen big improvement over the last few years: the ULTRA-WIDE camera!
In this blind style camera comparison, you only know the names of the participating phones: iPhone 15 Pro Max, Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra, but we have removed all metadata from photos and we are showing them in random order every time, so when you vote for your favorite picture, you do that based solely on the image quality and nothing else. The idea behind this is to remove any bias one might have towards a certain brand and ultimately get to the TRUTH about which is the best camera right now.
Excited? So are we, remember to write down your votes in the comments to see what you voted for after the results are out and speaking of which, the results will be announced on Wednesday, November 1st at 7am ET. So let's get to voting!
