Blind Camera Comparison ULTRA-WIDE Edition: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Pixel 8 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra

Which phone has the best camera in 2023?

To answer that question, just last week, we compared the main cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Pixel 8 Pro, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and today, we have these three phones once again, but this time we will be testing another camera that has seen big improvement over the last few years: the ULTRA-WIDE camera!

In this blind style camera comparison, you only know the names of the participating phones: iPhone 15 Pro Max, Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra, but we have removed all metadata from photos and we are showing them in random order every time, so when you vote for your favorite picture, you do that based solely on the image quality and nothing else. The idea behind this is to remove any bias one might have towards a certain brand and ultimately get to the TRUTH about which is the best camera right now.

Excited? So are we, remember to write down your votes in the comments to see what you voted for after the results are out and speaking of which, the results will be announced on Wednesday, November 1st at 7am ET. So let's get to voting!

Scene 1 - Sunset



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 2 - Beach Bar



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 3 - Disco Lights



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 4 - Walk in the park



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 5 - Fall colors



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 6 - Restaurant



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 7 - The sun dial



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 8 - Nightscape



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 9 - Opera house



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 10 - The Ice Cream place



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 11 - Happy bar



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 12 - It's so dark!



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 13 - Architecture




Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 14 - Water view




Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 15 - Night lights




Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 16 - Cafe at night




Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

