Blind Camera Comparison ULTRA-WIDE Edition: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Pixel 8 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra

Which phone has the best camera in 2023?









Pixel 8 Pro, In this blind style camera comparison, you only know the names of the participating phones: iPhone 15 Pro Max Galaxy S23 Ultra , but we have removed all metadata from photos and we are showing them in random order every time, so when you vote for your favorite picture, you do that based solely on the image quality and nothing else. The idea behind this is to remove any bias one might have towards a certain brand and ultimately get to the TRUTH about which is the best camera right now.





Excited? So are we, remember to write down your votes in the comments to see what you voted for after the results are out and speaking of which, the results will be announced on Wednesday, November 1st at 7am ET . So let's get to voting!



Scene 1 - Sunset



Which photo do you prefer? 1A 1B 1C 1A 30.07% 1B 32.71% 1C 37.21%

Scene 2 - Beach Bar



Which photo do you prefer? 2A 2B 2C 2A 5.27% 2B 37.18% 2C 57.56%

Scene 3 - Disco Lights



Which photo do you prefer? 3A 3B 3C 3A 39.59% 3B 33.91% 3C 26.5%

Scene 4 - Walk in the park



Which photo do you prefer? 4A 4B 4C 4A 62.11% 4B 8.85% 4C 29.04%

Scene 5 - Fall colors





Which photo do you prefer? 5A 5B 5C 5A 47.9% 5B 24.4% 5C 27.7%

Scene 6 - Restaurant





Which photo do you prefer? 6A 6B 6C 6A 43.27% 6B 37.6% 6C 19.13%

Scene 7 - The sun dial



Which photo do you prefer? 7A 7B 7C 7A 28.06% 7B 25.77% 7C 46.17%

Scene 8 - Nightscape



Which photo do you prefer? 8A 8B 8C 8A 30.58% 8B 34.96% 8C 34.45%

Scene 9 - Opera house



Which photo do you prefer? 9A 9B 9C 9A 10.67% 9B 87.74% 9C 1.6%

Scene 10 - The Ice Cream place



Which photo do you prefer? 10A 10B 10C 10A 45.12% 10B 15.01% 10C 39.87%

Scene 11 - Happy bar



Which photo do you prefer? 11A 11B 11C 11A 16.57% 11B 43.05% 11C 40.38%

Scene 12 - It's so dark!



Which photo do you prefer? 12A 12B 12C 12A 6.92% 12B 1.87% 12C 91.21%



Scene 13 - Architecture





Which photo do you prefer? 13A 13B 13C 13A 80.27% 13B 1.8% 13C 17.93%





Scene 14 - Water view





Which photo do you prefer? 14A 14B 14C 14A 14.81% 14B 51.39% 14C 33.8%





Scene 15 - Night lights





Which photo do you prefer? 15A 15B 15C 15A 61.83% 15B 16.82% 15C 21.35%





Scene 16 - Cafe at night





Which photo do you prefer? 16A 16B 16C 16A 48% 16B 23.25% 16C 28.75%



