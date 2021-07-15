Blind Camera Comparison 2021: iPhone 12 vs Galaxy S21 vs ZenFone 8 vs Pixel 5





Let's go! We're kicking off with some nice shots from the main camera in bright lighting conditions.

Daylight photo #1

Daylight #1: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 0% B 24.24% C 33.33% D 42.42%

Daylight photo #2

Daylight #2: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 13.79% B 27.59% C 13.79% D 44.83%

Daylight photo #3

Daylight #3: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 3.85% B 42.31% C 30.77% D 23.08%

Daylight photo #4

Daylight #4: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 12.5% B 33.33% C 20.83% D 33.33%

Daylight photo #5

Daylight #5: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 0% B 33.33% C 19.05% D 47.62%

Daylight photo #6

Daylight #6: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 4.76% B 28.57% C 19.05% D 47.62%





Now let's check out the ultra-wide snappers of our challengers. Bear in mind that the wide angle is slightly different in each model, so the pictures aren't perfectly framed.

Ultra-wide camera #1

Ultra-wide #1: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 5.56% B 27.78% C 33.33% D 33.33%

Ultra-wide camera #2

Ultra-wide #2: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 0% B 41.18% C 23.53% D 35.29%

Ultra-wide camera #3

Ultra-wide #3: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 12.5% B 37.5% C 31.25% D 18.75%





Next we're zooming in and taking close ups with our four challengers. Just like with the ultra-wide shots, the actual zoom will differ between the phones, even though we're using the exact same zoom numbers.

Zoom photo #1

Zoom #1: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 0% B 26.67% C 26.67% D 46.67%

Zoom photo #2

Zoom #2: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 13.33% B 40% C 20% D 26.67%





Let's not go crazy with the zoom samples. Moving on to the macro - things are even more complicated here but we're doing one macro shot, just to add some spice to the mix and maybe throw you guys off guard.

Macro photo #1

Macro #1: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 13.33% B 33.33% C 6.67% D 46.67%





It's time for the night shots. We're not going to specifically turn any modes on (or off). We're letting the phones handle this on their own. Everything is on Auto - just like you'd use it if you needed to snap a photo fast. No preparation, no tripods, no nothing.

Night photo #1

Night #1: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 25% B 37.5% C 25% D 12.5%

Night photo #2

Night #2: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 28.57% B 0% C 0% D 71.43%

Night photo #3

Night #3: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 56.25% B 6.25% C 12.5% D 25%

Selfie photo #1

Selfie #1: Which photo do you prefer? A B C D A 0% B 46.67% C 0% D 53.33%





Disclaimer: Taking and comparing photos is a complex task, which includes many variables. As much as we try to level the playing field and do these comparisons as objectively as possible, there's always room for error.