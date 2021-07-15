Blind Camera Comparison 2021: iPhone 12 vs Galaxy S21 vs ZenFone 8 vs Pixel 5

Blind Camera Comparison 2021: iPhone 12 vs Galaxy S21 vs ZenFone 8 vs Pixel 51
We’re doing this using full Auto mode, just point and shoot. Pick your favorite shot among the four options and vote in the poll below each batch of photos. We’re going to let this one run for a while and then make the big reveal.
Let's go! We're kicking off with some nice shots from the main camera in bright lighting conditions.
Daylight photo #1
Daylight photo #2
Daylight photo #3
Daylight photo #4
Daylight photo #5
Daylight photo #6
Now let's check out the ultra-wide snappers of our challengers. Bear in mind that the wide angle is slightly different in each model, so the pictures aren't perfectly framed.
Ultra-wide camera #1
Ultra-wide camera #2
Ultra-wide camera #3
Next we're zooming in and taking close ups with our four challengers. Just like with the ultra-wide shots, the actual zoom will differ between the phones, even though we're using the exact same zoom numbers.
Zoom photo #1
Zoom photo #2
Macro photo #1
It's time for the night shots. We're not going to specifically turn any modes on (or off). We're letting the phones handle this on their own. Everything is on Auto - just like you'd use it if you needed to snap a photo fast. No preparation, no tripods, no nothing.
Night photo #1
Night photo #2
Night photo #3
Selfie photo #1
Disclaimer: Taking and comparing photos is a complex task, which includes many variables. As much as we try to level the playing field and do these comparisons as objectively as possible, there's always room for error.