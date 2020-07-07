Articles Camera

Blind Camera Comparison: Mystery Flagship Phone Edition!

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Jul 07, 2020, 8:53 AM
Blind Camera Comparison: Mystery Flagship Phone Edition!
Which phone takes the best photos? The best camera phone in 2020 is an elusive title that is hard to get.

To determine the winner of the best camera award, however, we want to do something different this time around: rather than use our judgment, we turn to you, our beloved readers! We have three of the finest shooters in the smartphone game right now in 2020, and we have taken a bunch of photos with each of their cameras, but to strip all bias away, we have removed all metadata about the images and we have randomized the order of the photos for each shot, so it's impossible to tell which phone took which photo. It's all about the quality!

So just look at the pictures and... pick a favorite! It's our blind camera comparison: mystery edition, with no brand stamp to guide you!

Ready? Let's go!

Note: The image above is purely for illustration purposes. It may or may not contain the three phones we have used for this comparison!

Daylight photo #1



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Just pick a favorite in the poll that you see above and vote for it! We will count the results and reveal the phones towards the end of the week!

Daylight photo #2



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Daylight photo #3



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Daylight photo #4



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Daylight photo #5



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Daylight photo #6



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Ultra-wide camera #1



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Ultra-wide camera #2



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Ultra-wide camera #3



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Zoom photo #1



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Zoom photo #2



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Selfie #1



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Selfie #2



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Selfie #3



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Low-light photo #1



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Low-light photo #2



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Low-light photo #3



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Blind Camera Comparison: Mystery Flagship Phone Edition!
Popular stories
This could be what the 5G Google Pixel 5 series looks like
Popular stories
This is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as charging specs and 5G bands leak
Popular stories
Latest dummy units for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 series remain in line with previous rumors and leaks

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Here's why a top analyst says 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will take better pictures

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless