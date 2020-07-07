Blind Camera Comparison: Mystery Flagship Phone Edition!





To determine the winner of the best camera award, however, we want to do something different this time around: rather than use our judgment, we turn to you, our beloved readers! We have three of the finest shooters in the smartphone game right now in 2020, and we have taken a bunch of photos with each of their cameras, but to strip all bias away, we have removed all metadata about the images and we have randomized the order of the photos for each shot, so it's impossible to tell which phone took which photo. It's all about the quality!





So just look at the pictures and... pick a favorite! It's our blind camera comparison: mystery edition, with no brand stamp to guide you!





Ready? Let's go!





Note: The image above is purely for illustration purposes. It may or may not contain the three phones we have used for this comparison!



Daylight photo #1



Which photo do you prefer? A B C A 46.35% B 15.88% C 37.77%

Just pick a favorite in the poll that you see above and vote for it! We will count the results and reveal the phones towards the end of the week!

Daylight photo #2



Which photo do you prefer? D E F D 57.02% E 19.52% F 23.46%

Daylight photo #3



Which photo do you prefer? G H I G 44.44% H 24.54% I 31.02%

Daylight photo #4



Which photo do you prefer? J K L J 7.89% K 73.92% L 18.18%

Daylight photo #5



Which photo do you prefer? M N O M 55.58% N 14.14% O 30.27%

Daylight photo #6



Which photo do you prefer? P Q R P 55.47% Q 34.61% R 9.92%

Ultra-wide camera #1



Which photo do you prefer? S T U S 13.33% T 52.53% U 34.13%

Ultra-wide camera #2



Which photo do you prefer? V W X V 6.46% W 72.19% X 21.35%

Ultra-wide camera #3



Which photo do you prefer? Y Z Z1 Y 23.03% Z 36.44% Z1 40.52%

Zoom photo #1



Which photo do you prefer? A1 B1 C1 A1 35.42% B1 48.51% C1 16.07%

Zoom photo #2



Which photo do you prefer? D1 E1 F1 D1 18.38% E1 11.21% F1 70.4%

Selfie #1



Which photo do you prefer? G1 H1 I1 G1 30.18% H1 30.18% I1 39.63%

Selfie #2



Which photo do you prefer? J1 K1 L1 J1 51.38% K1 6.77% L1 41.85%

Selfie #3



Which photo do you prefer? M1 N1 O1 M1 18.67% N1 30.06% O1 51.27%

Low-light photo #1



Which photo do you prefer? P1 Q1 R1 P1 12.16% Q1 2.43% R1 85.41%

Low-light photo #2



Which photo do you prefer? S1 T1 U1 S1 17.82% T1 9.06% U1 73.11%

Low-light photo #3



Which photo do you prefer? V1 W1 X1 V1 3.96% W1 7.93% X1 88.11%





Which phone takes the best photos? The best camera phone in 2020 is an elusive title that is hard to get.