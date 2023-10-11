Prime Day 2023 Tablet Deals: $350 off the Galaxy Tab S7+!





But it's also worth noting that you can pick up a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 — an ambitious laptop replacer — for $600 off, or the newer 9th gen model for a generous $300 off! And, if you are looking for an affordable tablet, there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy Tab models or Amazon Fire tablets with slashed prices to take advantage of! You can get the flagship Galaxy S8+ with $300 discount, which is truly a great deal!





Top 3 tablet deals on Amazon Prime Day in October 2023





Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is now $625 off on Amazon Experience the ultimate blend of laptop power and tablet flexibility with the 13” touchscreen Surface Pro 8. Featuring Windows 11 for a seamless connection to what matters, powered by the Intel Evo platform, and enhanced by the Surface Slim Pen 2—complete with a sleek Surface Signature Keyboard. $625 off (39%) $975 $1599 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S8 128GB, Wifi: Save $200! Grab the Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB storage at a $200 discount from its original price. Packed with immense firepower, it's your ultimate workhorse and entertainment device at a steal! $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad: Save $80! Secure the OnePlus Pad on Amazon and enjoy an $80 discount with this fantastic Prime Day deal in October! Act fast and grab this offer before Prime Day concludes. $80 off (17%) $399 99 $479 99 Buy at Amazon





iPad deals









Amazon's Prime Day in October shopping event offers a variety of deals on different tablets and iPads are also in the mix. Usually, Apple products do not see big discounts as other tablets on the market, but this time around we do have some pretty sweet deals.





If you want to snatch an iPad for less, check out the following deals.





Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): Now $99 OFF on Amazon! Snag the Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) on a sweet $99 discount during Prime Day in October. This mobile powerhouse is not just a tablet—it's your versatile workhorse and entertainment companion on the go! $99 off (17%) $499 99 $599 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation): Now $79 OFF on Amazon! Seize the budget-friendly Apple iPad (9th Generation) on Amazon, now $79 off. Packed with power, it's a fantastic bargain you won't want to miss! $79 off (24%) $249 99 $329 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation): Now $50 OFF on Amazon! Snatch the Apple iPad (10th Generation) on Amazon and enjoy a $50 discount on this sleek tablet. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it delivers impressive performance for a sweet deal. $50 off (11%) $399 $449 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation) Wi-Fi only with a 11% discount! Express your style with the iPad (10th Generation) available in 4 vibrant colors. Featuring a powerful A14 Bionic chip and lightning-fast Wi-Fi, it's perfect for your daily tasks. Grab it now on Amazon for $50 off the regular price! $50 off (11%) $399 $449 Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung's Galaxy Tabs receive big discounts on shopping events like Amazon Prime Day. This is why we now see big discounts — up to $300 big — on some of the best Galaxy tablets on Amazon Prime Day in October.

During the Prime Day event in July, the Galaxy Tab S8+ was available with a sweet 33% price cut, and its little brother, the Galaxy S8, was offered for just $500. Fans of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra were able to get it for nearly $900, which was 16% less than its usual price.

In July, we witnessed nice deals on Samsung's more budget-friendly tablets, like a $250 discount on the amazing Galaxy Tab S7 FE and $350 off the price of the Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB: Save $150! Unlock the potential of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB with a whopping $150 off on Amazon Prime Day in October. Experience decent performance and enjoy the included stylus for a truly amazing deal! $150 off (35%) $279 99 $429 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A8 128GB: Now 39% OFF on Amazon! Secure the 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 on Amazon during the sweet Amazon Prime Day deal in October and enjoy a $130 discount. With solid performance, this tablet is a real bargain at this unbeatable price. $130 off (39%) $199 99 $329 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB, Wifi: Now $300 OFF on Amazon! Snag the Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Wi-Fi model on Amazon with an incredible $300 discount. This mobile powerhouse is now available for less than its usual price—don't miss out on this unbeatable deal! $300 off (33%) $599 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB with a 37% discount! The awesome Galaxy Tab S7 FE with 256GB of storage space can now be yours for $250 less with this sweet Prime Day in October deal. In fact, it's the same price you'd be paying for a 64 GB version, so that's a free upgrade! A great entry point if you want a tablet with an S Pen included! $250 off (37%) $429 99 $679 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Now 31% OFF on Amazon! Get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from Amazon and save $50 with an Amazon Prime Day deal. The tablet has good battery life and is the perfect first tablet for your child. $50 off (31%) $109 99 $159 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S8 128GB, Wifi: Save $200! Grab the Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB storage at a $200 discount from its original price. Packed with immense firepower, it's your ultimate workhorse and entertainment device at a steal! $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition 128GB & WIFI & LTE: Save $176! Get the rugged Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition with 128GB of storage space for $176 OFF its price. The tablet sports military-grade design and long-lasting battery. $176 off (30%) $413 99 $589 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy TabActive4 128GB & WIFI & LTE: Save $212! Get the rugged Galaxy Tab TabActive4 with 128GB of storage space for $212 off its original price. The tablet sports a military-grade design and a long-lasting battery. $212 off (30%) $497 30 $709 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB with a 41% discount on Amazon The Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a S Pen Included for almost the price it usually goes for! The tablet has Edge-to-Edge Display and expandable storage to meet all your needs! $350 off (41%) $499 99 $849 99 Buy at Amazon

Lenovo deals

On this Prime Day event, we see tablets from Lenovo with discounts up to $80! If you are on a really tight budget but want to get one for you or for your child for example, now is the right time, because you can get the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) with a $35 discount!





Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen): Save $35 now! Indulge in the sweet and budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) now $35 off on Amazon for Amazon Prime Day. With long battery life and a vibrant 8-inch display, it's an irresistible deal! $35 off (32%) $74 99 $109 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M9: Save $50! Seize the opportunity with a $50 discount on the Lenovo Tab M9. Don't miss out on this fantastic offer on Amazon, available until the end of Prime Day in October! $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Save $35! Secure the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) now $35 off for Amazon Prime Day in October. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer—snatch one while you can! $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab K10 is now down by 40% on Amazon! With a 10.3" screen, the Lenovo Tab K10 is ideal for browsing or watching videos on the go. Now, you can get it at almost half price on Amazon! $95 off (40%) $145 $239 99 Buy at Amazon





Fire and Microsoft Surface deals





Not a fan of iPads or Galaxy Tabs? No worries. Prime Members are also able to save around 41% on a new Microsoft Surface tablet. And if you want a tablet for browsing and streaming, getting a Fire tablet might be a good idea, since the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is now 50% off.





If you want a new Microsoft Surface tablet for work or a new Fire tablet for watching that favorite TV series of yours, see the offers below.





Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Save $300! Unleash the power of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with a jaw-dropping $300 discount on Amazon Prime Day in October. Featuring an Intel 12th Gen i7 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB storage, it's the ultimate device to meet all your needs! $300 off (19%) $1299 99 $1599 99 Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Now $625 OFF on Amazon! Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 256GB of storage from Amazon with a $625 discount! The tablet has great performance and can replace your laptop. The offer is available until the end of the event! $625 off (39%) $975 18 $1599 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10: Now 50% OFF on Amazon! Seize the opportunity with the Amazon Fire HD 10, now available for half its price on this awesome Prime Day deal. Don't miss out on getting a brand new tablet for just under $80—what's not to like? $75 off (50%) $74 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 tablet with 7” display and 33% discount If you want a tablet to read or watch videos, but do not want to give more than $40, you have the option! On a sweet Prime Day deal you can get the Amazon Fire 7 tablet with a 33% discount. $20 off (33%) $39 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet with a 35% discount The most powerful Amazon Fire tablet yet is now seeing a 35% discount on a sweet Prime Day deal. With a 14-hour battery life, you can maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet on a 40% discount on Prime Day Perfect for reading, browsing, and on-the-go video watching, the Fire HD 8 tablet is now 40% off its usual price. Hurry and grab one while stocks last! $40 off (40%) $59 99 $99 99 Buy at Amazon





Other deals on Amazon Prime Day in October 2023





Usually on events like Amazon Prime Day, you can really get some sweet discounts, and this time is no exception. If you are not a fan of Samsung or Lenovo for that matter, check out what tablet deals are now live. Google and OnePlus have offers that are not to be missed.





The Pixel tablet with 128GB of storage space is now $90 less than its usual price. And that is not all, as you can save $80 on the OnePlus Pad.





Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: Save $90! Snag the Pixel Tablet 128GB for a sweet $90 off on Amazon Prime Day. With decent performance, this tablet is now available for less—don't miss out on this fantastic deal! $90 off (18%) $409 $499 Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad: Save $80! Secure the OnePlus Pad on Amazon and enjoy an $80 discount with this fantastic Prime Day deal in October! Act fast and grab this offer before Prime Day concludes. $80 off (17%) $399 99 $479 99 Buy at Amazon



