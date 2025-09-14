Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
A new report details M5 Macs, an updated Vision Pro, and a major push into the smart home ecosystem.
The iPhone 17 event is now in the rearview mirror, but Apple's product pipeline is anything but empty. A new report outlines a packed release schedule for the next year, teasing everything from M5-powered Macs to a renewed, serious offensive in the smart home space.
What's on Apple's docket for the next year?
Just when you thought you could give your wallet a break, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman dropped his latest "Power On" newsletter, and it’s full of details on what Apple is cooking up for the rest of 2025 and into early 2026. While iterative updates for popular products are a given, the real story is Apple finally getting serious about expanding its ecosystem into new territory.
Apple's upcoming product roadmap
According to Gurman, here are the key products we should be keeping an eye out for:
- iPad Pro with M5: expected as soon as October 2025.
- iPhone 17e: a follow-up to the iPhone 16e with the same A19 chip as the iPhone 17. Expected in the first half of next year.
- Mac external monitor: A successor to the Pro Display XDR and the Mac Studio Display, one of which will be out either at the end of this year or early next year.
- Updated Vision Pro & AirTag 2: a minor spec bump for the headset and an improved tracker first, and a true Vision Pro 2 successor in 2027.
- M5-powered MacBooks: both the MacBook Pro and Air are slated for updates by early 2026.
- Refreshed Apple TV & HomePod mini: faster chips and better Siri integration.
- Smart Home Hub: Apple's first major new hardware in this category, planned for Spring 2026.
Why this product blitz is a big deal
We can expect a new HomePod Mini to hit Apple's lineup soon. | Image credit — Apple
This isn't just about faster chips in the same old boxes — it's about Apple finally plugging some major holes in its ecosystem. The most significant move is the dedicated smart home hub. For years, Apple's HomeKit has felt like a distant third place behind the robust ecosystems built by Google's Home and Amazon's Alexa. A first-party hub, likely supercharged with the new on-device Siri, could be the missing piece needed to make the Apple smart home a truly compelling and private alternative.
The Vision Pro update, on the other hand, seems more like a quiet refresh than a revolution. A faster processor and a new headband won’t fix the core issues of weight and price. This signals that Apple is playing the long game here, refining the tech while waiting for a true second-generation leap.
The smart home is the real story here
According to Mark Gurman, the Vision Pro will see a spec bump refresh soon, but a true version 2 in 2027. | Image credit — PhoneArena
While a new M5 MacBook Pro is always exciting, I think the smart home hub is the product to watch. I’ve dabbled with HomeKit for years, but it’s always felt a bit disjointed compared to the simplicity of my Google Home setup. If Apple can deliver a central device that makes everything seamless, private, and "just work" in that classic Apple fashion, they could finally become a dominant force in the space.
As for the updated Vision Pro? I’m with Gurman on this one — it is still a big skip for me. I didn't get the first-generation model, and I don't see myself getting a refreshed version of it either. It's too expensive, too heavy, and too cumbersome to become mainstream still — and a minor spec bump isn't about to change any of that. Until Apple can deliver a much lighter, more comfortable version that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, it remains an amazing but niche piece of technology.
