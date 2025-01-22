Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with $120 worth of free 2TB storage and Google Gemini Advanced features





The free storage and advanced AI promotion, however, will run on the Galaxy S25 for six months, after which users who are hooked to the offers will have to shell out for a monthly subscription.





The Galaxy S25 deal comes courtesy of Google's One AI Premium membership that gives you access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage, and more Google One features for $19.99/month.





Thus, Samsung's partnership with Google over its 2025 Galaxy S25 flagship trio of phones will save their owners $120 in the first half of the year, but it remains to be seen how many of them will take Google up on its free storage and AI offer afterward.





Right now, Google is offering only a single month of Gemini Advanced trial, and lists all the freebies that come with it and will ship with your brand-new Galaxy S25 , Galaxy S25+ , and Galaxy S25 Ultra for free to try out for the six months after the Galaxy S25 's February 7 release date.

Free Galaxy S25 Google Gemini Advanced features





2 TB of free Google One storage

Google's next-generation Gemini AI 1.5 Pro model

Gemini-Exp-1206 experimental model tryout (for coding and math)

Generate comprehensive reports in minutes with Deep Research

Work with your own files: upload and get help with your most complex projects

Summarize and analyze whole books and lengthy reports, at up to 1,500 pages

Create and use custom AI experts for any topic

Gemini access for Gmail, Docs, and others in a number of languages



Samsung has collaborated with Google over new Galaxy AI features on the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra to such an extent that it is now even offering a dedicated button that launches Gemini instead of Bixby when held, and for the first six months it will start up the most advanced versions of Google's artificial intelligence for free.