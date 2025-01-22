Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with $120 worth of free 2TB storage and Google Gemini Advanced features

0comments
Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with $120 worth of free 2TB storage and Google Gemini Advanced features
Samsung just announced on stage that the new Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra phones will ship with free Google Gemini Advanced assistant feature and will come with free 2TB of storage.

The free storage and advanced AI promotion, however, will run on the Galaxy S25 for six months, after which users who are hooked to the offers will have to shell out for a monthly subscription.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your Reservation Gift.
Pre-order at Samsung

Video Thumbnail

The Galaxy S25 deal comes courtesy of Google's One AI Premium membership that gives you access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage, and more Google One features for $19.99/month.

Thus, Samsung's partnership with Google over its 2025 Galaxy S25 flagship trio of phones will save their owners $120 in the first half of the year, but it remains to be seen how many of them will take Google up on its free storage and AI offer afterward.

Right now, Google is offering only a single month of Gemini Advanced trial, and lists all the freebies that come with it and will ship with your brand-new Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra for free to try out for the six months after the Galaxy S25's February 7 release date.

Free Galaxy S25 Google Gemini Advanced features


  • 2 TB of free Google One storage
  • Google's next-generation Gemini AI 1.5 Pro model
  • Gemini-Exp-1206 experimental model tryout (for coding and math)
  • Generate comprehensive reports in minutes with Deep Research
  • Work with your own files: upload and get help with your most complex projects
  • Summarize and analyze whole books and lengthy reports, at up to 1,500 pages
  • Create and use custom AI experts for any topic
  • Gemini access for Gmail, Docs, and others in a number of languages

Samsung has collaborated with Google over new Galaxy AI features on the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra to such an extent that it is now even offering a dedicated button that launches Gemini instead of Bixby when held, and for the first six months it will start up the most advanced versions of Google's artificial intelligence for free.
