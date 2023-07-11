Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on Prime Day 2023: a 40% discount on a Galaxy Tab?!
Oh, my. Would you just look at the time? It's Amazon Prime Day already! It's time for Prime Day phone deals, but you know what? To get the most out of it, you really need to consider getting a tablet. Think about it: you can save some battery life and experience media and games in a much better way, thanks to the form factor and screen size that a tablet can offer... Like one form the Galaxy Tab series from Samsung!
Top 3 Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Deals
Gleefully, the Amazon Prime Day Tab S8 tablet deals coincide with the top 3 deals you see listed above, as these are the latest and greatest Samsung slates. We will, naturally, start off our list with the latest and greatest tablets from Samsung: the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, its bigger brother - the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. All of these devices are excellent in their own right, but come at very different price points and size footprints.
Despite their similar internals, they are not identical per se and feature different types of display technologies and a variety of storage configurations. So choose wisely, because bigger is not necessarily better for you. Last year we saw the prices of the three Galaxy Tab S8 models fall by approximately 10-15% (i.e. $100-120, depending on the variant and configuration).
The Galaxy Tab S9, should launch some time in August, so Prime Day came too early for us to see it included among the deals. However, just because an upgrade is due, does not mean that the Tab S8 is not worth buying. On the contrary - these tablets will remain some of the most powerful devices on the Android market for the foreseeable future.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Deals
Indeed, nowadays, many of the high-end tablets age like fine wine and there is no better example than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. The latter features a gorgeous AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and respectable battery life and performance, despite being more than 2 years old.
Last year, the Galaxy Tab S7+ saw some major price cuts of up to $350, driving its price below the $500 mark. The discounts are in the 35-50% range in 2023. You should be able to buy this stellar device for less than $400 on Amazon Prime Day.
There is another older tablet from Samsung that deserves an honorable mention - the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Fan Edition). While it is technically newer than the Tab S7+, it should be noted that the device launched as a more budget-friendly alternative to the former and made a number of compromises in the spec department.
The display is stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and the storage options are more limited. However, the Tab S7 FE is also priced very competitively. At launch it used to cost about $700, but has since fallen to a mere $500. Come Amazon Prime Day, buyers will likely be able to acquire a Galaxy Tab S7 FE for less than $400. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 lineup is already seeing some nice discounts. We have compiled the best of them below.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Deals
We have officially arrived at Samsung’s entry-level tablet options. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 series covers the basics, at a reasonable price tag. You will find neither a flagship processor nor an AMOLED display, but you will be getting your money’s worth. After all, the Galaxy Tab A8 still offers respectable performance and adequate battery life.
Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Deals
Additionally, there are other, older entry-level tablets from Samsung that are also being discounted (i.e. Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab A6, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite etc.). However, even if they are marginally cheaper, you might be better off with the Tab A8.
Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Deals
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fan-favorite from Samsung and for good reason! If you've wanted one for years, then be careful to not miss out on this awesome offer for Prime Day of 2023:
Things that are NOT allowed: