Best OnePlus 11 cases - budget flagships need protection too

Jump to section:

OnePlus 11 official cases

OnePlus 11 clear cases

OnePlus 11 rugged cases

OnePlus 11 leather cases

OnePlus 11 official cases

OnePlus has a tradition of offering pretty cool cases, and the case (pun intended) with the OnePlus 11 is no exception. There are two models to choose from, but both offer some unique features and a classic look.



This great official OnePlus 11 case is a nod to the first OnePlus phone and its Sandstone back. One of the best features of this case is the granular material, which mimics real sandstone and helps tremendously with grip. It also looks pretty cool and feels rather nice.



The OnePlus 11 Sandstone bumper case has raised edges (1 mm around the display and 0.4 mm around the camera) to protect the vital parts of the phone from cracking and shattering. There’s also 1 meter drop resistance and anti-shock protection onboard.

OnePlus 11 5G Sandstone Bumper Case Black Superior grip Raised bezels 1-meter drop protection Buy at Amazon



OnePlus 11 Aramid Fiber bumper case



Another cool option from OnePlus’ official portfolio of cases is the Aramid Fiber bumper case. It’s slim and lightweight, and also very durable, thanks to the materials used. Aramid fiber is very strong, much stronger than kevlar, you know, the material bulletproof vests are made of.



With this OnePlus 11 Aramid Fiber bumper case, you’re getting the same level of protection as the Sandstone bumper case but with a different feel and look. Last but not least, these cases are pretty affordable for a first-party accessory, so there’s that as well.

OnePlus 11 5G Aramid Fiber Bumper Case Black Anti-slip Thin and lightweight Aramid fiber $4 off (11%) Buy at Amazon





OnePlus 11 clear cases





The clear smartphone case is never out of style, and that’s because smartphones are so fragile nowadays that the only way to show off your smartphone's real color is with a clear case. Fortunately, there are a lot of options, and some cases are so thin and transparent that you almost don’t know they’re there. Here are the top OnePlus 11 clear cases you can get right now.





Spigen Ultra Hybrid OnePlus 11 Case - Crystal Clear





Spigen is a well-known name in the world of phone cases and the Ultra Hybrid Clear Case is one of the most popular models of the company. It is a clear case that is made of a hard polycarbonate back and a TPU bumper. The hard polycarbonate back protects the phone from scratches and cracks, while the TPU bumper provides shock absorption and improves grip. This dual-layer design offers the best of both worlds - protection and design.





This OnePlus 11 case also comes with raised bezels to protect the camera and the display, and textured buttons for easy operation. The case itself is pretty lightweight and slim, and last but not least, the prices of Spigen cases are very affordable.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid OnePlus 11 Case - Crystal Clear Hybrid technology Crystal clear Raised bezels Textured buttons $19 off (54%) Buy at Amazon





Foluu OnePlus 11 Clear Case





If you want something very affordable but still solid, then this Foluu OnePlus 11 clear case might be the right one for you. It’s made from soft, scratch resistant TPU material and features tiny airbags on each corner to protect the most vulnerable part.



Needless to say, this case is very lightweight and thin, and it's also perfectly clear to show your OnePlus 11's true colors. The price is amazing, and you’re getting adequate protection for just a couple of dollars.

Foluu OnePlus 11 Case Clear Soft flexible TPU Shockproof air space cushion Precise charging cutout Buy at Amazon





OnePlus 11 rugged cases





The best way to protect your OnePlus 11 is with a rugged case. Granted, these might not be the best looking or the slimmest out there, but most of the models offer military-grade protection and will keep your device safe, even if you accidentally drop it.





Spigen Tough Armor OnePlus 11 Case









When it comes to protection, you can't go wrong with the Tough Armor OnePlus 11 case from Spigen. It comes packed with protective tech - from the dual-layer shell of soft TPU and hard PC, to the all-new shock-absorbing foam and, last but not least, the air cushion technology, protecting the corners of the case - the most vulnerable spot.

Of course, this OnePlus 11 case is certified to military-grade standards (MIL-STD 810G-516.6), and it also features an integrated kickstand for extra comfort when you binge-watch those "The Last of Us" episodes. The price is also quite affordable.

Spigen Tough Armor OnePlus 11 Case All-new foam technology Combination of TPU and Polycarbonate Reinforced kickstand MIL-STD 810G-516.6 certified Buy at Amazon





Poetic Revolution OnePlus 11 case





If you want your phone to look like something taken out of a Transformers movie, then this Poetic Revolution OnePlus 11 case is just the right one for you. All jokes aside, this case offers maximum protection and also comes with an integrated screen protector.



Despite its romantic name, the Poetic Revolution OnePlus 11 case offers military grade drop protection, raised lips and corners of the front, a built-in pull out kickstand, a screen protector, and an extra front frame if you don’t want to use the screen protector. This is an amazing deal, and what a name!

Poetic Revolution Case for OnePlus 11 Military Grade Drop Tested Extra raised lips and corners Front polycarbonate casing with a built-in screen protector Built-in Pull out kickstand Buy at Amazon





OnePlus 11 leather cases





Leather has been used for centuries and has a timeless appeal that never goes out of style. Furthermore, it's a strong and durable material that can withstand daily wear and tear. You can add some style to your OnePlus 11 by opting for a leather case. Leather also provides great feeling in the hand and grip, as well as a variety of colors and textures.





Feitenn for Oneplus 11 5G Wallet Case





The Feitenn OnePlus 11 folio case offers a different experience, as you can use the card slot to store your credit cards and cash, and leave your wallet at home. Made from eco-leather, this wallet case features a hard PC cradle that covers the phone from all sides.





There's a built-in kickstand, precise cutouts for all the necessary ports and speakers, button covers. The The Feitenn OnePlus 11 wallet case comes win four cool colors - black, blue, brown, and red, and it won't cost you an arm and a leg.

Feitenn for Oneplus 11 5G Wallet Case Rich in color and well-made, smooth to the touch. High-quality materials, dirt-resistant and durable. Slim and Lightweight. Buy at Amazon





GIMENOHIG Genuine Leather Oneplus 11 case





And if you want a genuine leather case for your OnePlus 11, this one will get the job done, and with flying colors. Alongside the premium leather, this OnePlus 11 case features some conveniences, such as the credit card slots, which are RFID shielded for extra protection.





The inner part of the case is made from TPU material that absorbs shocks and can save you OnePlus 11 in case of an accidental drop. There are three color variants - black, blue, and green, and all three look really classy. The green one is our favorite, though.

Conclusion





So, there you have it - the best OnePlus 11 cases available at the moment. This list might seem a little short right now, but rest assure that it will grow substantially with time. Meanwhile, we've covered all scenarios, so don't hesitate to pull the trigger and get some peace of mind.





No matter if you choose a leather case, a rugged, ultra-durable one, or the slimmest possible OnePlus 11 case, it's always better to have an extra layer of protection that can save you a lot of trouble and money.