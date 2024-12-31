Best deals on New Year's Day: kick off 2025 with these unmissable offers

We've scoured the web and shortlisted only the best of the best deals for New Year's Day, giving you the biggest bang for your buck. We sadly don't know how long they will stay up for grabs, so we encourage you to act fast! Check them out below and pull the trigger on the one—or ones—that catch your eye the most!





Top 3 New Year's Day promos to splurge on right now





Motorola Razr+ (2024): Save $200 on Amazon! The Razr+ (2024) is on sale for $200 off its price. This allows you to get one for just under $800, which is a great price for a high-end foldable phone. Equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy can handle any task with ease. Additionally, its 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support offers an amazing viewing experience. Don't hesitate and save today! $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12: Save $250 on the 16/512GB model at OnePlus! The OnePlus 12, one of the best Android phones of 2024, is discounted by $250 at OnePlus. This means you can snag the 16/512GB model for just $649.99, which is an unmissable deal. So, act fast and save big while you can! $250 off (28%) $649 99 $899 99 Buy at OnePlus Galaxy Tab S9 256GB, Beige: Save $250 on Amazon! The 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9 in Beige is on sale for $250 off on Amazon. This allows you to snag a unit for under $670, which is an unbeatable price for this capable tablet. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it delivers fast performance. And thanks to its beautiful 11-inch AMOLED screen, it offers a great viewing experience on the go. Don't hesitate and save while you can! $250 off (27%) Buy at Amazon









Best phone deals on New Year's Day





Pixel 9 128GB: Save $159! Grab the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage for $159 off its price on Amazon. This fella brings a lot to the table, offering fast performance thanks to its powerful Tensor G4 and 12GB of RAM. It also takes gorgeous photos with its 50MP main camera. Act fast and save while you can! $159 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S24 256GB: Save $120! Get the 256GB version of the compact Galaxy S24 for $120 off its price with this offer. The phone delivers speedy performance, thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. In addition, it takes beautiful pictures with its capable 50MP main camera. It ranks among the best on the market, so don't wait and save today! $120 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr+ (2024): Save $200! The Razr+ (2024) is on sale for $200 off on Amazon. This allows you to get one for just under $800, which is a great price for a high-end foldable phone. Equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy can handle any task with ease. Additionally, its 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support offers an amazing viewing experience. Don't hesitate and save today! $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12: Save $250 on the 16/512GB model The OnePlus 12, one of the best Android phones of 2024, is discounted by $250 at OnePlus. This means you can snag the 16/512GB model for just $649.99, which is an unmissable deal. So, act fast and save big while you can! $250 off (28%) $649 99 $899 99 Buy at OnePlus





If you're a Pixel user looking to upgrade, the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage is currently $159 off its price on Amazon. However, if you're a Samsung fan, you should definitely go for the compact Galaxy S24 while it's discounted by $120. Those in the market for a new foldable phone that packs great performance and don't break the bank, can currently save $200 on Motorola's latest clamshell star, the Razr+ (2024). Another incredible offer this New Year's Day is on the OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM, which can be yours for $250 off at the official store.





Top tablet offers this New Year's Day





Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Save $150 on Amazon! The Galaxy Tab S10+ with 256GB of storage is on sale for $150 off on Amazon right now. This allows you to snag a unit for just under $850. Being one of Samsung's latest high-end tablets, this fella rocks a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset and delivers top-notch performance. The tablet is great for work and entertainment, so act fast and save today! $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 256GB, Beige: Save $250! The 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S9 in Beige is on sale for $250 off on Amazon. This allows you to snag a unit for under $670, which is an unbeatable price for this capable tablet. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it delivers fast performance. And thanks to its beautiful 11-inch AMOLED screen, it offers a great viewing experience on the go. Don't hesitate and save while you can! $250 off (27%) Buy at Amazon iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024): Save $100! Upgrade your iOS tablet game without breaking the bank! Get your hands on the iPad Air M2 with this offer and save $100 in the process. This way, you'll get an incredible 11-inch iPad for just under $600. Act fast and save while you can! $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Tablet 256GB, no Speaker Dock: Save $120! Amazon is offering a $120 discount on the 256GB version of the Pixel Tablet without the Charging Speaker Dock. This lets you score one for just under $380. Boasting a capable Tensor G2 chipset, the tablet offers speedy performance. In addition, its 11-inch LCD display offers a pleasant viewing experience. Act fast and save while the offer lasts! $120 off (24%) Buy at Amazon







Best New Year's Day smartwatch promos





Galaxy Watch Ultra in Silver: Save $210 on Amazon! Snag the Galaxy Watch Ultra in Silver with this deal and save $210 in the process. The watch is full of features and boasts incredible durability, including a titanium body and a display made out of sapphire crystal. Act fast and save before the offer expires! $210 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): Save $70! The latest Apple Watch Series 10 is up for grabs at a sweet $70 discount on Amazon. This means you can snag one for just under $360. This handsome fella is packed with features and is the best choice for an Apple user who's not an outdoor aficionado. $70 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Epix Gen 2: Save 50%! The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is available at a massive 50% discount, allowing you to save $450 and get one for just under $450. The watch has a plethora of features, a stylish design, and offers up to 16 days of battery life. Act fast and get yours today! $450 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Watch 2: Save $50! The Wi-Fi model of the Google Pixel Watch 2 is available for $50 off its price on Amazon. This means you can snag one for just under $200 The watch is full of features, has a stylish design and is a true bargain. Don't hesitate! Get yours today! $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





We've managed to find quite a few awesome smartwatch deals this New Year's Day. The best Galaxy Watch yet, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, is discounted by $210 on Amazon right now, and Pixel users can snag the Pixel Watch 2 for $50 off. If you're on Apple's side of the fence, the Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $70 off its price. However, if you're in the market for a new Garmin smartwatch, you won't even look at these three wearables, as you'll be busy scoring a massive $450 discount on the Garmin Epix Gen 2.





Top headphones deals this New Year's Day





Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in Graphite: Save $105! The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Graphite are discounted by $105. With this discount, you can snag a pair for just under $125. The earbuds deliver top-quality sound, have effective ANC, and offer up to 29 hours of battery life with their case. They rank among the best earbuds on the market and are a true bargain right now. Act fast and save! $105 off (46%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C: Save $59! Grab the high-end Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C on Amazon and enjoy a sweet $59 discount. With exceptional sound quality, top-tier ANC, and impressive battery life, these earbuds offer unbeatable value. They also support Apple's Spatial Audio, which enhances your listening experience even further. Act fast and get a pair for just under $190 today! $59 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro: Save $150! Amazon is offering a sweet $150 price cut on the high-end Beats Studio Pro. This allows you to grab a pair for just under $200. The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have effective ANC, and offer up to 40 hours of listening time. Act fast and save while you can! $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon JBL Live Pro 2: Save 40%! Grab the JBL Live Pro 2 for just under $90 and save $60. The earbuds offer good sound and ANC for their price. Furthermore, they deliver up to 40 hours of listening time and are a real steal at their current price. Act fast and save while you can! $60 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





You can up your listening game for less, too. Samsung's ex-flagship Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Graphite can be yours for $105 off. If you're an Apple user, you can snag the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at a sweet $59 discount. Other discounted pro-grade earbuds include the JBL Live Pro 2, which can be yours for just under $90, a $60 markdown. However, if you prefer headphones instead, the high-end Beats Studio Pro are on sale for $150 off.















