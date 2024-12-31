Best deals on New Year's Day: kick off 2025 with these unmissable offers
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Well, it's finally 2025. We're sure you just can't wait to kick off the new year and start working on your New Year's resolutions. But there's a more exciting way to start January 1st than standing in line at the gym's reception, and that is scoring massive savings on a top-tier phone, tablet, smartwatch, or a pair of headphones!
We've scoured the web and shortlisted only the best of the best deals for New Year's Day, giving you the biggest bang for your buck. We sadly don't know how long they will stay up for grabs, so we encourage you to act fast! Check them out below and pull the trigger on the one—or ones—that catch your eye the most!
Top 3 New Year's Day promos to splurge on right now
Jump to:
Best phone deals on New Year's Day
If you're a Pixel user looking to upgrade, the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage is currently $159 off its price on Amazon. However, if you're a Samsung fan, you should definitely go for the compact Galaxy S24 while it's discounted by $120. Those in the market for a new foldable phone that packs great performance and don't break the bank, can currently save $200 on Motorola's latest clamshell star, the Razr+ (2024). Another incredible offer this New Year's Day is on the OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM, which can be yours for $250 off at the official store.
Top tablet offers this New Year's Day
You can snag a new, powerful tablet at a bonkers discount, too! The 256GB versions of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S9 are discounted by $150 and $250, respectively, on Amazon. In addition, you can grab the latest 11-inch iPad Air for $100 off or the 256GB Pixel Tablet at a sweet $120 discount.
Best New Year's Day smartwatch promos
We've managed to find quite a few awesome smartwatch deals this New Year's Day. The best Galaxy Watch yet, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, is discounted by $210 on Amazon right now, and Pixel users can snag the Pixel Watch 2 for $50 off. If you're on Apple's side of the fence, the Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $70 off its price. However, if you're in the market for a new Garmin smartwatch, you won't even look at these three wearables, as you'll be busy scoring a massive $450 discount on the Garmin Epix Gen 2.
Top headphones deals this New Year's Day
You can up your listening game for less, too. Samsung's ex-flagship Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Graphite can be yours for $105 off. If you're an Apple user, you can snag the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at a sweet $59 discount. Other discounted pro-grade earbuds include the JBL Live Pro 2, which can be yours for just under $90, a $60 markdown. However, if you prefer headphones instead, the high-end Beats Studio Pro are on sale for $150 off.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: