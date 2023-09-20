The best iPhone 15 USB-C cables and chargers

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 Plus is also available for preorder at Walmart, too. This is a locked version of the device. It comes with 128GB of internal storage space. Walmart sells the Apple device for $24.42/mo over 36 installments.

Walmart allows you to preorder the iPhone 15 Plus with a subscription to Verizon as well. The device goes for just $24.42 a month over 36 months. In total, your savings amount to $100. This is the 128GB configuration.

The iPhone 15 is available for preorder with a carrier subscription for AT&T at Walmart. The device goes for $21.64/mo, saving you a total of $100. Currently, all colors and storage variants are available.

The iPhone 15 is also available for preorder with a Verizon subscription. Walmart allows you to save $100 on this device over 36 months. Preorder today for just $21.64/mo.

An AT&T-locked version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available for preorder at Walmart. The device sells for $31.92/mo over 36 installments, saving you as much as $100 in total. This is the 256GB configuration of the Apple smartphone. Currently, all colors are available.

Don't miss out on the chance to preorder Apple's newest and most capable smartphone yet for just $31.92/mo at Walmart. To get the iPhone 15 Pro Max at that price, you just need to subscribe to Verizon or upgrade. Your total savings through this preorder deal amount to $100.

The incredible iPhone 15 Pro is also available with a subscription to AT&T. The device is available for $26.37 a month over 36 installments. In total, your savings amount to $100. This is the 128GB version of the device.

If you're looking for more power, we suggest you consider Walmart's preorder offer on the incredible iPhone 15 Pro. This smartphone can be bought with a carrier subscription to Verizon for just $26.37/mo, saving you a total of $100.

What to know about the iPhone 15 and the new USB-C connector

The best iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max USB-C cables

Anker 515 USB 4 cable





You might think that getting a Thunderbolt 4 cable is overkill but this one is perfect for your new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max . It will let you utilize the full transfer speed of that new USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and you can also use it with your iPads, MacBooks, and other devices that use this standard.





This cable also supports 8K at 60fps, so it will be useful for external displays to boost your productivity. Supported charging speeds are up to 240W, so you'll have enough bandwidth to charge pretty much everything, with a proper charger, of course.

Anker 515 USB 4 Cable 3.3 ft Supports 8K HD Display, 40 Gbps Data Transfer, 240W Charging USB C to USB C Cable, for iPhone 15Pro/15ProMax/15/15Plus, Type-C Laptop, Hub, Docking, and More Buy at Amazon





UGREEN 240W USB C Cable





If you don't care about transfer speeds that much, and just want to save some cash, UGREEN offers a very nice braided cable for half of what you'd pay for that Anker above. It's built like a tank, with aluminum housing and rubber sleeve to prevent cracking or breaking at the connector.





This cable supports up to 240W charging, and has a special E-marker smart chip that intelligently matches the required current. There's also a 56KΩ resistors that provide seamless conduction and smooth charging, helping to protect your device from potential electrical damage. The transfer speeds are capped at USB 2.0 (480Mbps). The price is really good, especially when you consider the length of the cable.

UGREEN 240W USB C Cable 6.6 FT Compatible with 140W 100W Type C Cable for iPhone15/15Pro/15Plus/15ProMax/MacBook Pro 2020/iPad Pro 2020/iPad Air 4 $2 off (11%) Buy at Amazon



The best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus USB-C cables

Even though the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are somewhat stuck with USB 2.0 (0.5 Gbps) this doesn't mean that you shouldn't invest in a quality cable. Even though theandare somewhat stuck with USB 2.0 (0.5 Gbps) this doesn't mean that you shouldn't invest in a quality cable. Apple will provide one in the retail box , and it will probably do the job, but these have proven flimsy over the years, and they tend to break easily.





Anker USB C Charger Cable, for iPhone 15





Things are a lot easier if you're looking for an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus charging cable, as these sport USB 2.0 connectivity, and there are an abundance of cables at really good prices. This Anker USB-C cable is a prime example, it's braided, long, and you're getting two 6 feet cables for not a lot of money.





You can use them with other USB-C gadgets as well (that was the idea, thanks EU), such as iPads and MacBooks. You can pick a black or a red one, and this cable supports up to 60W of charging through it, so absolutely enough, given the 27W needed for the iPhone 15 series to charge at max speed.

Anker USB C Charger Cable, for iPhone 15 2Pack, 60W, 6ft, USB C to USB C Cable for iPhone 15/Pro/Plus/Pro Max, iPad Pro 2021, iPad Air 4 Buy at Amazon



The best iPhone 15 USB-C chargers

When it comes to iPhone 15 chargers, sadly, the new USB-C standard hasn't brought any changes to charging speeds. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max max out at 27W wired, as well as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus .



Apple claims 50% of the charge in 30 minutes with a 20W fast charging brick, but you can do better if you opt for 30W or higher to utilize the aforementioned 27W energy bandwidth. Here are some quality iPhone 15 USB-C chargers for you.

Anker USB C 715 (Nano II 65W)

The USB-C connection potentially offers very high transfer speeds (up to 20 Gbps). However, not allmodels are created equal! The high-speed data transfer has been reserved for the Pro models; they sport USB 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 10Gbps), while the vanillaand theonly support USB 2.0 (0.5 Gbps).Obviously, you need a USB 3.0 cable to take full advantage of the high-speed transfer on theand. If you often transfer photos and videos from your phone to your computer, the faster speeds (nearly 20 times faster than Lightning) will make you smile. Here are some qualityUSB-C cable options.