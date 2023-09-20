The best iPhone 15 USB-C cables and chargers
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This year marks the end of the Lightning cable for every iPhone from the 15 series onward, and for most people, this change is long overdue. We won't dwell on the past, though; the fact of the matter is that the new iPhone 15 series sports USB-C on every model.
Even though Apple will provide a USB-C cable inside the retail box of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, in order to take full advantage of the new connectivity, especially if you're planning (or already bought) on buying the Pro models, we recommend getting a quality USB-C cable and a fast and reliable USB-C charging brick.
Read More:
The best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max cases you can buy right now
The best iPhone 15 screen protectors to safeguard your new gem
Jump to section:
The best iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max USB-C cables
The best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus USB-C cables
The best iPhone 15 USB-C chargers
The USB-C connection potentially offers very high transfer speeds (up to 20 Gbps). However, not all iPhone 15 models are created equal! The high-speed data transfer has been reserved for the Pro models; they sport USB 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 10Gbps), while the vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus only support USB 2.0 (0.5 Gbps).
Obviously, you need a USB 3.0 cable to take full advantage of the high-speed transfer on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you often transfer photos and videos from your phone to your computer, the faster speeds (nearly 20 times faster than Lightning) will make you smile. Here are some quality iPhone 15 USB-C cable options.
Even though the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are somewhat stuck with USB 2.0 (0.5 Gbps) this doesn't mean that you shouldn't invest in a quality cable. Apple will provide one in the retail box, and it will probably do the job, but these have proven flimsy over the years, and they tend to break easily.
Here are the best iPhone 15 USB-C cables and iPhone 15 USB-C chargers to choose from.
What to know about the iPhone 15 and the new USB-C connector
The best iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max USB-C cables
Anker 515 USB 4 cable
You might think that getting a Thunderbolt 4 cable is overkill but this one is perfect for your new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. It will let you utilize the full transfer speed of that new USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and you can also use it with your iPads, MacBooks, and other devices that use this standard.
This cable also supports 8K at 60fps, so it will be useful for external displays to boost your productivity. Supported charging speeds are up to 240W, so you'll have enough bandwidth to charge pretty much everything, with a proper charger, of course.
UGREEN 240W USB C Cable
If you don't care about transfer speeds that much, and just want to save some cash, UGREEN offers a very nice braided cable for half of what you'd pay for that Anker above. It's built like a tank, with aluminum housing and rubber sleeve to prevent cracking or breaking at the connector.
This cable supports up to 240W charging, and has a special E-marker smart chip that intelligently matches the required current. There's also a 56KΩ resistors that provide seamless conduction and smooth charging, helping to protect your device from potential electrical damage. The transfer speeds are capped at USB 2.0 (480Mbps). The price is really good, especially when you consider the length of the cable.
The best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus USB-C cables
Anker USB C Charger Cable, for iPhone 15
Things are a lot easier if you're looking for an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus charging cable, as these sport USB 2.0 connectivity, and there are an abundance of cables at really good prices. This Anker USB-C cable is a prime example, it's braided, long, and you're getting two 6 feet cables for not a lot of money.
You can use them with other USB-C gadgets as well (that was the idea, thanks EU), such as iPads and MacBooks. You can pick a black or a red one, and this cable supports up to 60W of charging through it, so absolutely enough, given the 27W needed for the iPhone 15 series to charge at max speed.
The best iPhone 15 USB-C chargers
When it comes to iPhone 15 chargers, sadly, the new USB-C standard hasn't brought any changes to charging speeds. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max max out at 27W wired, as well as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
Apple claims 50% of the charge in 30 minutes with a 20W fast charging brick, but you can do better if you opt for 30W or higher to utilize the aforementioned 27W energy bandwidth. Here are some quality iPhone 15 USB-C chargers for you.
Anker USB C 715 (Nano II 65W)
Anker's Nano II charger leverages cutting-edge GaN II technology to achieve its compact size without compromising on performance. This technology boasts a 100% increase in operating frequency, an innovative stacked design, and an upgraded circuit board structure.
This USB-C charger can charge your iPhone 15 (even the Pro models) at the max charging speed without breaking a sweat. It's foldable design makes it even more compact and travel-friendly, and the price is also very attractive.
Belkin BoostCharge Dual Port USB-C 68W
If you need something flexible and you don't want to buy separate chargers for all your USB-C gadgets, this Dual Port Belkin will do the trick. You can use one USB-C port to deliver a powerful 60W to a single device charging any of the new iPhone 15 models at max speed. But why stop there? Utilize both ports to output a combined 68W, allowing you to charge a MacBook or iPad at up to 50W while simultaneously charging your smartphone at 18W.
The Belkin BoostCharge Dual Port USB-C 68W is also pretty portable for all the power it delivers, it features foldable prongs so you can easily store it in your travel bag. The price is also quite affordable, given you can charge multiple devices at once, including your laptops and tablets.
Conclusion
We're not finished yet! We've just began. The iPhone 15 series is expected in stores on September 22, and meanwhile lots of USB-C cables and chargers will be added to our list, so stay tuned and check this space regularly. Now that the iPhone has gone USB-C, it'd be much easier when it comes to cables and chargers, and you can easily just buy one to rule them all, as the famous fantasy movie goes.
