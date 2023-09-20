The best iPhone 15 screen protectors to safeguard your new gem
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The iPhone 15 series is finally here. Apple unveiled its next flagship phones on September 12, and in just a couple of days, these new gems will hit stores around the world. The lineup is not surprising; we got the same models as last year, but with some cool new features and hardware.
The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all come with a ceramic shield covering the screen, but slapping a screen protector on might be a good idea nonetheless. In this article, we'll cover the best iPhone 15 screen protectors, so you won't have to roam the internet in search of one. Here we go!
The best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max cases available right now
The best iPhone 15 USB-C cables and chargers
The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all come with a ceramic shield covering the screen, but slapping a screen protector on might be a good idea nonetheless. In this article, we'll cover the best iPhone 15 screen protectors, so you won't have to roam the internet in search of one. Here we go!
Read More:
The best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max cases available right now
The best iPhone 15 USB-C cables and chargers
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Anti-Glare iPhone 15 Screen Protector
If you want the absolute best protection for your new iPhone 15 series device, then ZAGG is the brand to go for. These guys have been specializing in phone screen protectors for years and have some pretty cool tech in store for you. The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Anti-Glare iPhone 15 Screen Protector is made from aluminosilicate glass by using cutting-edge Ion Exchange Technology. This material is five times stronger than conventional glass protectors. Slapping this protector on your iPhone guarantees protection against drops, impacts, and scratches.
The ClearPrint surface treatment on the tempered glass effectively disperses oils from your fingertips, minimizing the visibility of fingerprints on the screen. The screen protector has also been treated to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria, and it's also perfectly clear, so it won't hamper your screen brightness. There's an installation frame in the retail box to help you put the protector on, so everything is hassle-free.
Spigen Tempered Glass iPhone 15 Screen Protector
Spigen is your budget-conscious option when it comes to screen protection. The Korean brand offers great bang for your buck, and the Spigen Tempered Glass iPhone 15 Screen Protector is just another great example. This iPhone 15 screen protector features 9H hardness, which means you can say goodbye to scratches and scuffs, and it also comes with a nano-coating to fend-off dust, grease and other unpleasant things you want off your screen. All this without messing with your phone's screen clarity and brightness.
There's two glass sheets in the pack and Spigen's trademarked Glas.TR EZ fit technology, which includes an installation frame and clear instruction so you can slap this protector on trouble-free. The price is just great, especially considering that you're getting two screen protectors in the box.
OtterBox iPhone 15 screen protector
Worried about the harmful effects of blue light on your eyes? Then this OtterBox iPhone 15 screen protector is the right one for you. We all know how good OtterBox phone cases really are, so we're sure this quality has transferred to the company's screen protectors. OtterBox says that this screen protector employs anti-scratch technology and drop protection that can withstand falls from heights of up to 6 feet, so you don't have to worry about accidental drops.
Furthermore, the OtterBox iPhone 15 screen protector incorporates antimicrobial technology to keep your device cleaner by reducing the growth of harmful microbes. All this without affecting touch sensitivity and screen brightness. There's also an installation kit in the retail box with frame and clear instructions. Easy peasy!
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 iPhone 15 Screen protector
Privacy has become a sensitive topic in the past couple of years, and it's very important in our all-connected, digital age. What about pure analogue security? What if someone peeks at your phone's screen? There's a solution, called the InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 screen protector. This piece of tech offers a 4-way privacy filter to safeguard on-screen content (it's a polarizing filter that hides everything on screen if you're looking it from an angle). It also boasts 5X greater strength compared to conventional glass screen protectors, providing reliable protection against drops and scratches while maintaining your privacy.
The ClearPrint surface treatment effectively disperses oils from your fingertips, maintaining a clean and smudge-free display, and there's also an odor-fighting layer that battles odor-causing microorganisms and chemicals. The package includes an EZ Apply installation tray and tabs, ensuring a smooth and bubble-free application process.
Conclusion
Here we are at the end of the article. But this is not over, far from it! The iPhone 15 series is brand-new, and screen protectors will pop-up like mushrooms after rain. Stay tuned and be sure to check back, as we're going to add many many new entries and make sure you get the best iPhone 15 screen protector for years of scratch and shatter free iPhone 15 experience.
Things that are NOT allowed: