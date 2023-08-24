iPhone 15 USB-C details: cable included in the box may be limited to USB 2.0 speeds





First and foremost, this will be a braided cable that will come in the same color as the iPhone you have ordered, which is a nice touch. The cable will be also much longer, measuring 1.6 meters or 5.24 feet, compared to the current one which is 1-meter long (3.2 ft).





While this all sounds great, there is one piece of bad news: this leaked cable does not support the specific pins required for high-speed data transfer, meaning that it might still be limited to USB 2.0 speeds (up to 480 Mbps), according to prolific Apple leaker Majin Bu.









iPhone 15 and Don't get too upset though: the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models could actually come with a different cable, one that supports USB 3.2 (20 Gbps) or even Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps). And as for the vanillaand iPhone 15 Plus versions, well, so far it seems that you can just buy a different cable and still get the higher speeds, it's just that the cable included in the box will not support them.





New iPhone 15 USB C Cable Info Confirmed

1.6M long

16Pins

Thicker and more resistant

USB 2.0 20V3A

No MFI pic.twitter.com/WV4unodWPg — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 23, 2023

Last but not least, there are no MFi limits imposed on this cable, so it seems that you will be able to use pretty much any charger you want, contrary to previous reports. The other interesting finding is that this cable will the USB Power Delivery 3.0 standard, which means that theoretically we might get speeds as high as 45W to 50W. One earlier report suggested theseries will get 35W charging, so that looks like the most likely number. The currently available iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max charge at up to 23W and 27W respectively.



