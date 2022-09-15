Do iPhone 13 screen protectors work with the iPhone 14?

Cheap tempered glass iPhone 14 screen protectors





Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector





We start off our best iPhone 14 screen protectors selection with Spigen: a reputable brand for cases and other accessories. We have Spigen's Tempered Glass protector, equipped with 9H hardness and on top of that comes with an installation kit with auto-alignment which will make putting your new case on a breeze. On top of that, Spigen offers great price-to-quality ratio.







Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Buy at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard

Another great option for your iPhone 14 is the VisionGuard screen protector for ZAGG. On top of offering 5X more protection than your regular tempered glass protector, it also features 40% blue eye filtration to protect your eyes not only your iPhone. And, on top of that, it's currently discounted at Amazon.



ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard $2 off (9%) Buy at Amazon

Totallee iPhone 14 screen protector

If you want something thin and edge-to-edge, Totallee's iPhone 14 screen protector will be great for you. It comes with 9H screen hardness, and is easy to install on your new phone.





Totallee screen protector for iPhone 14 Buy at Amazon





Tough screen protectors for the iPhone 14





Now, this selection is for you if you want a tougher protection for your new iPhone.







OtterBox Amplify Glass iPhone 14 protector





This selection begins with a screen protector by OtterBox, a brand that offers a variety of rugged and very protective cases and screen protectors for your new iPhone. The Amplify Glass series screen protector provides up to 5x greater scratch resistance than the leading glass alternative, and on top of that, is engineered by Corning. By the way, Corning has been making innovative glass products for some 167 years so far!





OtterBox AMPLIFY GLASS SERIES Screen Protector $17 off (34%) Buy at Amazon





Belkin UltraGlass screen protector for the iPhone 14





Belkin is another trusted brand when it comes to cases and screen protectors. Belkin's UltraGlass screen protector is sold at Apple, and it is strengthened by double ion-exchange, making it up to 2X stronger than tempered glass protectors. And, on top of being protective, it's also ultra-slim for the best touchscreen experience.







Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 $39 95 Buy at Apple





ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR





The InvisibleShield Glass XTR is a heavy-duty screen protector for your new iPhone. It is reinforced by D3O material, making it tough and ready to protect your phone from impact and scratches. But it's not only tough, it's also smooth... this case comes with an additional hydrophilic layer, which reduces friction and further smoothens the surface for an awesome gaming experience.







ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR $27 off (44%) Buy at Amazon

Privacy iPhone 14 screen protectors





You might want to protect your privacy more with a dedicated screen protector. Privacy screen protectors make it so other people standing around you can hardly see what's on your iPhone 14 screen.







ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360





ZAGG also has a privacy protector for your new iPhone 14. Not only does it protect your display from strangers or people looking over your shoulder in a crowded bus, it is also 4x stronger than traditional glass screen so your phone is protected from scratches as well.







ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 Buy at Amazon

Ailun Privacy Screen Protector





Ailun's privacy screen protector for the iPhone 14 allows only people looking at your iPhone directly from in front of it to see what's on it. On top of protecting your privacy, it also ensures your new phone is protected against scratches, scrapes, and bumps.







Ailun Privacy Screen Protector Buy at Amazon



