Best iPhone 14 screen protectors
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The new iPhone 14 is here, and although it is equipped with a tough Ceramic Shield over its display panel for protection, you might want to throw on a screen protector. You know, just to be safe – these types of expensive devices better be protected more securely.
If you're searching for the best iPhone 14 screen protectors out there, you've come to the right place. Here, we have the best screen protectors for your new iPhone from brands that we love and trust, so you don't have to lose hours of your precious time filtering through all the options on the internet.
Actually, yes. Here we are talking about the regular iPhone 14, not the Plus or the Pros. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors will fit the iPhone 14.
Okay, now onto the best iPhone 14 screen protectors!
Jump to:
Jump to:
- Cheap tempered glass iPhone 14 screen protectors
- Tough screen protectors
- Privacy iPhone 14 screen protectors
Cheap tempered glass iPhone 14 screen protectors
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
We start off our best iPhone 14 screen protectors selection with Spigen: a reputable brand for cases and other accessories. We have Spigen's Tempered Glass protector, equipped with 9H hardness and on top of that comes with an installation kit with auto-alignment which will make putting your new case on a breeze. On top of that, Spigen offers great price-to-quality ratio.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard
Another great option for your iPhone 14 is the VisionGuard screen protector for ZAGG. On top of offering 5X more protection than your regular tempered glass protector, it also features 40% blue eye filtration to protect your eyes not only your iPhone. And, on top of that, it's currently discounted at Amazon.
Totallee iPhone 14 screen protector
If you want something thin and edge-to-edge, Totallee's iPhone 14 screen protector will be great for you. It comes with 9H screen hardness, and is easy to install on your new phone.
Tough screen protectors for the iPhone 14
Now, this selection is for you if you want a tougher protection for your new iPhone.
OtterBox Amplify Glass iPhone 14 protector
This selection begins with a screen protector by OtterBox, a brand that offers a variety of rugged and very protective cases and screen protectors for your new iPhone. The Amplify Glass series screen protector provides up to 5x greater scratch resistance than the leading glass alternative, and on top of that, is engineered by Corning. By the way, Corning has been making innovative glass products for some 167 years so far!
Belkin UltraGlass screen protector for the iPhone 14
Belkin is another trusted brand when it comes to cases and screen protectors. Belkin's UltraGlass screen protector is sold at Apple, and it is strengthened by double ion-exchange, making it up to 2X stronger than tempered glass protectors. And, on top of being protective, it's also ultra-slim for the best touchscreen experience.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR
The InvisibleShield Glass XTR is a heavy-duty screen protector for your new iPhone. It is reinforced by D3O material, making it tough and ready to protect your phone from impact and scratches. But it's not only tough, it's also smooth... this case comes with an additional hydrophilic layer, which reduces friction and further smoothens the surface for an awesome gaming experience.
Privacy iPhone 14 screen protectors
You might want to protect your privacy more with a dedicated screen protector. Privacy screen protectors make it so other people standing around you can hardly see what's on your iPhone 14 screen.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360
ZAGG also has a privacy protector for your new iPhone 14. Not only does it protect your display from strangers or people looking over your shoulder in a crowded bus, it is also 4x stronger than traditional glass screen so your phone is protected from scratches as well.
Ailun Privacy Screen Protector
Ailun's privacy screen protector for the iPhone 14 allows only people looking at your iPhone directly from in front of it to see what's on it. On top of protecting your privacy, it also ensures your new phone is protected against scratches, scrapes, and bumps.
